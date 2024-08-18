Another World Is Possible
I'm Just So Damned Tired Of All Of It
Please forgive my long silence. I'm trying to write, but it's not going very well.
Aug 18
Val D. Phillips
July 2024
The Palestinians Call It Sumud
It takes courage to bear witness and survive.
Jul 8
Val D. Phillips
June 2024
Are the vegetables Hamas?
For two years I bought my vegetables at the Hisbeh (farmers' market) in Ramallah, Palestine. Now, thanks to the Israeli army, it, too, is a charred…
Jun 24
Val D. Phillips
Killing the Dead Again
Israel lied about the beheaded babies, lied about the mass rapes, lied about UNRWA, and now they're lying about the execution of a journalist and his…
Jun 13
Val D. Phillips
Only Biden Can Get Netanyahu to Make Peace, and We Must Demand He Do So
Tell Biden he must make it costly for Netanyahu to reject the "Israeli" peace plan. End the genocide, bring all hostages/prisoners home, and get…
Jun 3
Val D. Phillips
May 2024
Portrait of the Artist Breaking Down
They call it a "retreat" for a reason.
May 23
Val D. Phillips
NEW: A Diary of a Palestinian Living in Israel
From top-charting songs to dating apps, genocide fever has taken over Israel.
Published on Zeteo
May 8
Another Middle East is Possible
And it can be a light unto nations. But our nearest exit is actually behind us.
May 2
Val D. Phillips
April 2024
You Can Help the People of Gaza
“It is no honor to the dead and no help to the living to give in to despair”
Apr 17
Val D. Phillips
Israel's Mission in Gaza: Fulfill the Promise of the Premise
"What can be achieved in this period of storm and stress will be quite unattainable once conditions get stabilized."--Labor Zionist Moshe Shertok…
Apr 14
Val D. Phillips
March 2024
Afternoon at Deheisheh
A poem from a lifetime ago
Mar 29
Val D. Phillips
Reunion
This genocide didn't begin with Netanyahu, and if we don't fight like hell for the living, it won't end with him either. A short story inspired by…
Mar 22
Val D. Phillips
