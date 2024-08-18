Another World Is Possible

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
I'm Just So Damned Tired Of All Of It
Please forgive my long silence. I'm trying to write, but it's not going very well.
  
Val D. Phillips
24

July 2024

The Palestinians Call It Sumud
It takes courage to bear witness and survive.
  
Val D. Phillips
1

June 2024

Are the vegetables Hamas?
For two years I bought my vegetables at the Hisbeh (farmers' market) in Ramallah, Palestine. Now, thanks to the Israeli army, it, too, is a charred…
  
Val D. Phillips
7
Killing the Dead Again
Israel lied about the beheaded babies, lied about the mass rapes, lied about UNRWA, and now they're lying about the execution of a journalist and his…
  
Val D. Phillips
Only Biden Can Get Netanyahu to Make Peace, and We Must Demand He Do So
Tell Biden he must make it costly for Netanyahu to reject the "Israeli" peace plan. End the genocide, bring all hostages/prisoners home, and get…
  
Val D. Phillips
12

May 2024

Portrait of the Artist Breaking Down
They call it a "retreat" for a reason.
  
Val D. Phillips
NEW: A Diary of a Palestinian Living in Israel
From top-charting songs to dating apps, genocide fever has taken over Israel.
Published on Zeteo  
Another Middle East is Possible
And it can be a light unto nations. But our nearest exit is actually behind us.
  
Val D. Phillips
3

April 2024

You Can Help the People of Gaza
“It is no honor to the dead and no help to the living to give in to despair”
  
Val D. Phillips
2
Israel's Mission in Gaza: Fulfill the Promise of the Premise
"What can be achieved in this period of storm and stress will be quite unattainable once conditions get stabilized."--Labor Zionist Moshe Shertok…
  
Val D. Phillips
9

March 2024

Afternoon at Deheisheh
A poem from a lifetime ago
  
Val D. Phillips
Reunion
This genocide didn't begin with Netanyahu, and if we don't fight like hell for the living, it won't end with him either. A short story inspired by…
  
Val D. Phillips
2
© 2024 Val Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture