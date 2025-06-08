Hello Everyone,

First things first, Substack has rescinded my suspension. I’m back, and way behind.

Second, I wish to apologize and explain the post I restacked earlier today, from Laura at Normal Island News. Laura often writes sarcastically, with her tongue firmly implanted in her cheek. It’s a legitimate style and one I sometimes enjoy, but the fact that she’s not necessarily writing documented, fact-based journalism in such pieces may not be obvious if you’re not familiar with her work.

A reader, rightly, asked me if I had other sources to substantiate Laura’s claim that Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron backed off from their announced intention to recognize a Palestinian state because the Mossad (Israel’s more competent answer to the CIA) sat them down and threatened them with exposure of naughty secrets from the Epstein files.

I didn’t have other sources, and I don’t, because to me it was obvious the author was being sarcastic. There is a tremendous amount of circumstantial evidence to suggest that Epstein was working for Israel creating “honey traps” to provide intel for blackmail of countless world leaders and captains of industry. But there is no smoking gun. Yet.

I should not have re-published the piece without explanation and caveat, or perhaps at all, since that’s not the tone I espouse here (as a Greek friend once explained, “sarcasm” comes the Greek meaning “to eat flesh”).

That’s not what you come here for.

So, I’ve unpublished the piece, and will do my best to be more thoughtful in the future regarding sharing the writings of others.

I have a backlog of my own writing to share, and I will be republishing most of my previous pieces (after editing) since I took them all down in order to get my suspension lifted. I will mark new writing with “NEW” for those of you have already read the others.

In other news, Hind is still alive and still reporting from Gaza.

The Israeli soldiers and American mercenaries (GHF) “distributing aid” since the end of May continue killing Gazan mothers and fathers trying to get food for their children.

The Freedom Flotilla ship The Madleen, the successor boat to the The Conscience which Israel bombed off the coast Malta in April, is very close now to Gaza. Israel has threatened to use any means necessary to prevent the boat (carrying Greta Thunberg, Liam Cunningham, and French MP Rima Hassan, among others) from reaching the people of Gaza and bringing food to starving Palestinians.

Greta at sea for the people.

In Gaza, where a bag of flour now costs $1,000, families have been waiting on the shore for the last few days to welcome The Madleen. The activists’ determination and courage have given the people hope.

And the March to Gaza now has delegations from Tunisia and Algeria marching across North Africa to join hundreds, if not thousands, of civilians from all over the world to peacefully attempt to enter Gaza on June 15th.

Meanwhile hundreds of tanks are heading for DC, supposedly for Trump’s birthday parade, and many fear they will never leave.

Across the country ordinary people are nonviolently standing up for due process as ICE raids elementary school graduations, restaurants, and Home Depot stores, despite violent attacks by the state.

Los Angeles, yesterday. I love the closed captioning provided by the graffiti. Photo: Reuters.

Even though my cancerous lady-bits and full-time farming gig prevent me from being with the people in the street right now, I have plenty to write about for the indefinite future and will do my best to contribute that way. Thank you for reading.

A luta continua.

