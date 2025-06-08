My Apologies, A Clarification, and an Update
Maybe sarcasm and tongue-in-cheek are not what my readers need now. Rebellions are built on hope.
Hello Everyone,
First things first, Substack has rescinded my suspension. I’m back, and way behind.
Second, I wish to apologize and explain the post I restacked earlier today, from Laura at Normal Island News. Laura often writes sarcastically, with her tongue firmly implanted in her cheek. It’s a legitimate style and one I sometimes enjoy, but the fact that she’s not necessarily writing documented, fact-based journalism in such pieces may not be obvious if you’re not familiar with her work.
A reader, rightly, asked me if I had other sources to substantiate Laura’s claim that Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron backed off from their announced intention to recognize a Palestinian state because the Mossad (Israel’s more competent answer to the CIA) sat them down and threatened them with exposure of naughty secrets from the Epstein files.
I didn’t have other sources, and I don’t, because to me it was obvious the author was being sarcastic. There is a tremendous amount of circumstantial evidence to suggest that Epstein was working for Israel creating “honey traps” to provide intel for blackmail of countless world leaders and captains of industry. But there is no smoking gun. Yet.
I should not have re-published the piece without explanation and caveat, or perhaps at all, since that’s not the tone I espouse here (as a Greek friend once explained, “sarcasm” comes the Greek meaning “to eat flesh”).
That’s not what you come here for.
So, I’ve unpublished the piece, and will do my best to be more thoughtful in the future regarding sharing the writings of others.
I have a backlog of my own writing to share, and I will be republishing most of my previous pieces (after editing) since I took them all down in order to get my suspension lifted. I will mark new writing with “NEW” for those of you have already read the others.
In other news, Hind is still alive and still reporting from Gaza.
The Israeli soldiers and American mercenaries (GHF) “distributing aid” since the end of May continue killing Gazan mothers and fathers trying to get food for their children.
The Freedom Flotilla ship The Madleen, the successor boat to the The Conscience which Israel bombed off the coast Malta in April, is very close now to Gaza. Israel has threatened to use any means necessary to prevent the boat (carrying Greta Thunberg, Liam Cunningham, and French MP Rima Hassan, among others) from reaching the people of Gaza and bringing food to starving Palestinians.
In Gaza, where a bag of flour now costs $1,000, families have been waiting on the shore for the last few days to welcome The Madleen. The activists’ determination and courage have given the people hope.
And the March to Gaza now has delegations from Tunisia and Algeria marching across North Africa to join hundreds, if not thousands, of civilians from all over the world to peacefully attempt to enter Gaza on June 15th.
Meanwhile hundreds of tanks are heading for DC, supposedly for Trump’s birthday parade, and many fear they will never leave.
Across the country ordinary people are nonviolently standing up for due process as ICE raids elementary school graduations, restaurants, and Home Depot stores, despite violent attacks by the state.
Even though my cancerous lady-bits and full-time farming gig prevent me from being with the people in the street right now, I have plenty to write about for the indefinite future and will do my best to contribute that way. Thank you for reading.
A luta continua.
I don't consider that you did anything that deserved suspension of your account. However, I have spent my life as an outlier so perhaps my opinion is worthless. Nevertheless, I think it was not a valid action but commend you for your civility and equanimity in accepting it without rancour and giving the obvious amount of thought you have.
I am pleased that your material will reappear and admire your attitude and concern to alleviate any discomfort or offence that some may have felt.
If our supposed 'leaders' and many others who support and serve them with neither rationality nor empathy nor compassion, were to act in similar considered and intelligent fashion, my view is that there would be much less conflict in our world and that it would generally be a much more peaceful, accepting and positive place to be.
Thank you.
I was just so glad to see you back, Val, it didn't matter to me what you posted. But I can understand Laura's writing might have confused some, being so different from your voice. The Celt in me appreciates her satire, both for her style of straight up ironic truth telling and for relief, but satire can take some getting used to. I'm very glad your suspension was lifted, though I do wonder why it was suspended in the first place so it does not happen again.
I'm especially so very relieved to know that Hind is okay!!! - I've been worried ever since I heard that three more journalists had been martyred in these last days. So thank you so much for that update!
And thank you for some hope. We don't know what will happen with Greta and the courageous activists on the Madleen, but that they have given our brothers and sisters in Gaza some hope is such a blessing. And then to hear that hundreds if not thousands are marching across North Africa toward Gaza from Tunisia and Algeria and all over the world brings joy to my heart!
I hope your own health issues are going well. Take very good care of yourself!
Sending you love and wellness ❤️