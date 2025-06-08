Another World Is Possible

roger hawcroft
6d

I don't consider that you did anything that deserved suspension of your account. However, I have spent my life as an outlier so perhaps my opinion is worthless. Nevertheless, I think it was not a valid action but commend you for your civility and equanimity in accepting it without rancour and giving the obvious amount of thought you have.

I am pleased that your material will reappear and admire your attitude and concern to alleviate any discomfort or offence that some may have felt.

If our supposed 'leaders' and many others who support and serve them with neither rationality nor empathy nor compassion, were to act in similar considered and intelligent fashion, my view is that there would be much less conflict in our world and that it would generally be a much more peaceful, accepting and positive place to be.

Thank you.

Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
6d

I was just so glad to see you back, Val, it didn't matter to me what you posted. But I can understand Laura's writing might have confused some, being so different from your voice. The Celt in me appreciates her satire, both for her style of straight up ironic truth telling and for relief, but satire can take some getting used to. I'm very glad your suspension was lifted, though I do wonder why it was suspended in the first place so it does not happen again.

I'm especially so very relieved to know that Hind is okay!!! - I've been worried ever since I heard that three more journalists had been martyred in these last days. So thank you so much for that update!

And thank you for some hope. We don't know what will happen with Greta and the courageous activists on the Madleen, but that they have given our brothers and sisters in Gaza some hope is such a blessing. And then to hear that hundreds if not thousands are marching across North Africa toward Gaza from Tunisia and Algeria and all over the world brings joy to my heart!

I hope your own health issues are going well. Take very good care of yourself!

Sending you love and wellness ❤️

