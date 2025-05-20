“They’re almost killing everyone in Gaza. This is insane.” — Hind Khoudary, yesterday

Well, I pissed off a few people today.

I’m sorry if reposting Jeremy Scahill’s piece and encouraging you to read it was a major downer. Truly, I’m an optimist at heart, and God knows the last thing I want to do is give you still more reason to slit your wrists. The name of this newsletter is “Another World Is Possible.” But I just don’t think we get there by blinking the reality in front of us.

That said, while current reality is the stuff nightmares are made of, as my best friend is fond of saying, other things are also true.

Hind Khoudary is still alive, thanks in large part to your generosity, both materially and spiritually.

Hind writes:

“Thank you, really, for your care, concerns and support. Just knowing someone is thinking of us means more than I can say. It’s a difficult time—the nights are terrible, there’s fear, uncertainty, and exhaustion—but your message is a reminder that we are not alone. If you want to help, please keep listening, keep sharing our stories, and keep speaking out for those whose voices are being silenced. That’s how we get through the night—together.”

So far we’ve raised $500 and with that, Hind has been able to get a new (bulletproof) vest and helmet.

I have a list of things journalists, in general, can use to help them hide their location and be warned before attacks. It’s a lot. If you’re curious about it, message me and I’ll send it to you, but I’m not going public with it for reasons I hope are obvious.

Hind said another $1,000 could help her, and I suspect other journalists, in acquiring some of these now hugely expensive electronic protections.

If you’re able and wish to financially support her, please

Make a donation via PayPal to this agent, for “friends and family,” and put “For Hind Khoudary” in the memo. Send the receipt to me at phillips_val@yahoo.com so I can forward it to Hind.

The way it works is that the PayPal agent buys crypto and then folks in Gaza can redeem it for cash.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I promised you all I would write about more than Palestine this year, that I would share hopeful and encouraging ways people are building another world as we speak. I still hope to do that. I still intend to do that.

But I received a cancer diagnosis recently—a unicorn of a cancer, likely stage 1, likely to be cured with a straightforward surgery—and I’m both a bit emotionally overwhelmed and physically quite tired.

I’ve never been very good at putting on my own oxygen mask before helping others. But this time, I think I probably should. I'll be focusing on healing, keeping our farm afloat, and Palestine in that order, for the foreseeable future. Forgive me, please, if my writing is boring or tiresome, lacking inspiration or subtlety.

I am blessed with the love and support of my family, friends and community.

And also the hospital where I’ll likely have surgery isn’t being bombed, so there’s that.

Truly, I could not be luckier.

One day soon, a bright sunrise will herald a new day for all of us. I intend to see it and celebrate it. I hope you’ll be there to celebrate it with me.

