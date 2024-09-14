I wrote this in early July, but things got so, so, so terrible in Palestine I couldn’t bring myself to finish it, let alone post it.

Now things are so, so, so terrible in Palestine I feel I should.

*************************************************************************************************************

In the script for the Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, written by Fran Boyens, Philippa Walsh & Peter Jackson, Elrond, leader of the elves, is devastated when his daughter, Arwen, returns to their home in Rivendell. He understands immediately that she has chosen mortality to give life to the son she—and he—saw in a vision, rather than escape the war engulfing Middle Earth and live forever with her parents in the Undying Lands.

Arwen demands that her father, who has the gift of foresight, tell her what he has seen. “I looked into your future and I saw death.”

“But there is also life.” No argument, just acknowledgment that other things are also true, as my best friend is fond of saying.

There is also life. And we have to hold onto it, gratefully, with both hands.

This past week was full of miracles, small and large, as well as grief. Even amidst the horrific genocide in Gaza, and our fears for the future of this world—politically, ecologically—there is still beauty, and goodness, and life.

Monday was my day off. I drove to La Veta, one of the 4 towns in our county-the-size-of-Rhode Island, and wrote. On the way there I saw a lone pronghorn. She just stood on the edge of the road looking at me, as if she hadn’t a care in the world (but ran off before I could get a good photo). Then I passed this curious scene. The calf is drinking off its mother. But I have no idea what the larger cow is doing. Maybe she or he was just hungry as well. Maybe it’s one of the cow’s older children, and Mom just said, “Well, c’mon then, there’s room for both of you.”

On Tuesday, we took our three amazing farm interns—Loris, Sarah and Jay—on a hike down Mosca Pass into the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

After years of drought, we’ve had decent moisture this spring and summer, so the meadows and forest on Mosca Pass were full of wildflowers.

We climbed back up the pass after the youngsters scampered the dunes and the oldsters sat in the shade of sand-growing Russian olive trees eating sandwiches on homemade sourdough. For my husband and me, it was a 10-mile hike; for the interns, who are half our age, 13 miles.

It was such a beautiful day, but I was destroyed at the end of it. To use and abuse the cliche, I’m getting too old for this shit.

On Wednesday, a dear friend of ours, usually hearty as hell, was taken by ambulance to a hospital an hour away. I drove there to support his wife and give her a ride home if needed. I feared the worst because these aren’t folks who take much in the way of medication or go to the hospital except under duress. They’re both nearly 90 but I’ve never seen them use so much as a cane or a hearing aid.

To my huge relief, our friend was diagnosed—after numerous tests and an unconscionably long wait in the emergency room (best healthcare in the world my ass)—with dehydration, an exceedingly common diagnosis for all of us as we get older. With profound gratitude, and all the adrenaline having fled my body, I drove them home and then passed out.

On Thursday, we harvested the first basil, carrots, and flowers for the farmers’ market. I’ve tried growing flowers for market for many years now, but always, for one reason or another, it never quite came together. This year, after many challenges, re-seeding and transplants, I seem finally to have a viable crop, and I managed to sell half my bouquets the first time I took them to market.

On Friday, my mother-in-law, who nearly died last August, made a ton of pies for the farmers’ market, and on Saturday, she sold all of them herself, in about 30 minutes (her pies are really good). She spent the rest of the market chatting with and embracing her customers, most of whom are also her neighbors and friends. Also at that market was an elder I love named Roz who is fighting Alzheimer’s. She not only remembered me, she gave me the best hug.

I returned home to see a devastating video of 3 innocent Palestinians released from prison by Israel, and then promptly murdered by an Israeli airstrike.

Sure, the entire country and the entire world saw for ourselves last week that Joseph Biden is cognitively unfit to continue serving as President of the United States, let alone standing for re-election for another 4-year term. Yet the Democratic Party remains in denial of that fact. [If only things had improved in this regard].

Sunday, I worked alone so my husband could have one extremely well-earned day off, and the day passed pleasantly. The weather was cool for July, the sky a lovely shade of cornflower. However I found myself experiencing concerning pains in my chest and getting dizzy for no apparent reason. Late afternoon I developed a painful sore throat.

As I was taking a rest, the lovely young woman who adopted two of our dairy goats last year wrote me to let me know the older one, Luna, hadn’t eaten or drunk water for two days. Luna’s new human listed all the things she was doing to try to diagnose her and help Luna heal (Vets are far and few between where I live, and the situation got much worse after the peak of COVID. The last time I had a sick goat I couldn’t even find one willing to take us on as patients).

I made plans to go visit my goat that night, but as I felt sicker I thought I should put it off until the next day. An hour later, Luna’s new human informed me with great sadness that our sweet girl had died.

We’ve lost 3 does on our watch, and it really sounded to me like she did everything she could to save her. Still, I can’t help feeling there is something we should have seen, or known, or done.

September 14: One of the hardest things for me vis-a-vis Palestine is this question: What can we do? There must be more, something, anything to save the people and their country.

The husband has some ideas for a piece. He and I will work on it and hopefully publish it soon.

Until then, stay strong, and keep looking for beauty in the ordinary moments of the sacred.

“There is also life.”

