A Daily Scene from My Reality

by Mohammed Mohisen

For months, I avoided walking through the maze of tents, as if by ignoring their presence, I could deny my own reality. I couldn’t bear to meet the eyes of those displaced like me,eyes that seemed to carry the weight of endless sorrow. But there was no escape my path forced me to navigate this labyrinth of misery, weaving through tattered tents that defy the idea of human habitation. Some were patched together from rags, their colors faded by the sun and dirt, while others clung desperately to garbage containers for support. A few stood precariously close to stagnant pools of sewage, their stench lingering in the air like a silent reminder of the dignity stolen from these lives.

In the early mornings, I would see them hundreds of displaced souls lined up to fill water. The line stretched endlessly, as if it mirrored their suffering. Anything that could hold water became a precious vessel: rusty buckets, repurposed oil jugs, cracked plastic bottles, even dented cooking pots. Mothers carried heavy containers with trembling hands, their faces etched with exhaustion, while their children clung to their legs, too young to understand why their world was so cruel.

By noon, the same faces reappeared in lines at the soup kitchens. The desperation was palpable. Small children, no older than five or six, lugged the same pots they’d used to collect water, now hoping to fill them with food. Their tiny hands struggled with the weight of their burdens, but they never cried; even at that age, they had learned that tears would not ease their hunger.

The wait at the food lines was long, unbearably long, yet even here, life refused to give up. The girls would place their pots in line and steal moments of joy, forming circles to play hopscotch or clapping games, their laughter a haunting echo of innocence against the backdrop of misery. They sang songs they made up on the spot, their voices rising above the silence of despair, a fragile defiance against the war that had robbed them of everything.

The boys, too, clung to what little childhood they had left. With small glass marbles kulul or bananeer, as we call them they drew triangles in the sand, competing with each other as if the world wasn’t crumbling around them. Their games were simple but fierce, their smiles brief but genuine, like flickers of light in an unending darkness.

Rarely did I see women in these lines, but when I did, they moved like shadows, their faces hidden in shame. One woman caught my eye once, her hands trembling as she carried a single pot. She avoided every gaze, her body hunched as though the weight of her shame was heavier than her hunger. She reminded me of my grandmother , long lost to this cruel war.

And then there was him the man who seemed to belong to another era entirely. His clothes were clean, his posture dignified, as though he had refused to let the world break him. Every day, he would gather the children around him, offering them a glimpse of something beyond their harsh reality. Once, I saw him drawing letters with chalk on the crumbling wall of an abandoned building, his voice steady as he taught them how to read. Another time, he carried a tiny kitten in his arms, showing the children how to pet it gently, as if teaching them kindness in a world that had shown them none. And on yet another day, I overheard him telling stories of faraway places, places the children could barely imagine fields of flowers, rivers that flowed endlessly, skies unbroken by the roar of warplanes. He was a living contradiction, a beacon of hope in a place devoid of it. And yet, even as I watched him, I couldn’t help but wonder how long before this place swallowed him too?