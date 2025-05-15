Hind needs money for herself now, after raising it to feed people and report the truth for months now.

She needs help to escape the Israeli direct threats of assassination I reported in my last message.

This person is an ally. If you send money to him via PayPal, note that it’s “For Hind Khoudary.” He will then use it to buy crypto; then on her side it can be redeemed for cash. This is one of the safest, most cost-effective ways to get money into Gaza right now. It has worked, specifically with Hind, many times before. I can provide evidence if you need.

Please give what you can. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.