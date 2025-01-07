Palestinians in Gaza being fed thanks to your generosity. Courtesy of Hind Khoudary.

My dear friends,

I can’t tell you how grateful I am for your generosity to Gazan journalist Hind Khoudary, and through her, to the Palestinian people. I was trying to raise $1,000 for her by this Wednesday, and with my deepest thanks to Ayman, Rachel, Jennifer and Victoria, we’ve already raised $800.

“Rest assured, your donations have gone a long way toward putting smiles on a lot of Palestinian faces,” Hind wrote today.

To help support journalist Hind Khoudary in continuing to serve her people during a genocide, please give here.

Your donations are getting to the people in Gaza and are making a difference.

Today, Hind wrote with a different need, also urgent.

“Well, I’m still safe and alive, alhamdullilah. The situation here is getting worse. Just yesterday the World Food Program’s official van was targeted [by Israel]. It’s becoming more horrible. [The Israelis] are trying to stop everything from coming in by all means.

“The only hospital left now in Gaza is being targeted and we think this is a death trap. Insha’allah we will pass through this.’

Meanwhile, Israel continues killing journalists. Journalist and poet, Mohammed Hijazi, was killed in an air attack on his family in the Jabalia refugee camp, bringing the total number of journalists Israel has assassinated to 220.

Hind wrote today, “I had to go with a friend to meet someone who has the Starlink internet to be able to send you this message because we have lost internet connection totally. Please can you help me afford Starlink? The network works directly with satellite. It is a bit more expensive as it doesn’t lose connection and connects directly to space. I’m soliciting for support and would appreciate any help at all so I continue my work.

“Your generosity and support will go a long way and be a beacon of hope.”

On Hind’s behalf, therefore, I’m specifically requesting a donation, or donations, of at least $500 ASAP to help her get connected, that is, for us to raise together $1,300 total by Wednesday.

To support Hind’s mind-bogglingly brave journalism in Gaza, please make a donation here.

In the memo write “for Hind Khoudary” and send me the receipt at phillips_val@yahoo.com.

I will forward the receipt to Hind. She needs this because Yvonne Marguerite Fisher, the woman receiving donations for Hind, is helping several different Palestinians and this way she and Yvonne will both know your donation is for her.

I include photos from Hind for you NOT because I think those who’ve donated need this, but to strongly encourage the rest of you to give to the best of your ability, please.

You can see from these photographs your donations are getting to the people who need them, but that the need is tremendous.

Hind closed her note to me today as she so often does.

“Insha’allah (God willing) Palestine will be free.”

Share

Leave a comment