Share this postAnother World Is PossibleUpdate from Gaza City: Hind KhoudaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUpdate from Gaza City: Hind KhoudaryInternet is as scarce as functional housing and drinking water in the north of Gaza right now, so I'm still publishing what I can for Hind. Val D. PhillipsJan 30, 20257Share this postAnother World Is PossibleUpdate from Gaza City: Hind KhoudaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42ShareShareSubscribeLeave a comment7Share this postAnother World Is PossibleUpdate from Gaza City: Hind KhoudaryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42SharePrevious
And is there a recommended means of sharing resources with Gazans at this time?
BTW, if Israel still plans on being the bully, i’ll invade.