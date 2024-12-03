I am drowning in sorrow for what has become of us

MOHAMMED MOHISEN

DEC 02, 2024

#Gaza has crossed into a new circle of hell today famine.

UNRWA has announced that aid delivery to the Strip has stopped. Not because the world lacks resources, but because that aid cannot reach the people who need it. Barriers erected by the occupation, theft by gangs it enables, and the endless nightmare of oppression have made relief impossible. Even the World Central Kitchen, which brought hope to starving families, has ceased operations after an attack killed five of its workers.

Bakeries have shut down because there is no bread , because desperation and overcrowding have turned them into sites of tragedy. Children and mothers crushed to death under the weight of their neighbors’ hunger. Now, Gaza’s ovens are cold, and its people starve in silence.

And for those who do survive, survival itself is humiliation. You see it in their faces in their hollow eyes, in their trembling hands clutching scraps of food. Every crumb, every drop of water, every tiny bit of dignity is earned at the cost of shame. Even a simple offer of tea or coffee has become unbearable, a cruel kindness. I cannot accept it. A single spoonful of sugar boiled in milk could save a child’s life. How could I take that from them?

Today, my own hunger clawed at me. A blinding headache wracked my skull. I could not think. I could not speak. I could only sit and endure as my body screamed for relief that would not come.

And yet, my pain is nothing compared to what the children of Gaza endure.

Today, Gaza’s children faced a new catastrophe:

There are no diapers. None.

For over a month now, the shelves have been empty. The last remaining stock was sold at prices only the rich could dream of affording 300 shekels ($100) for a single pack that used to cost 20.

Now, there is nothing. Parents scour the markets, desperate, only to find diapers sold one by one. Ten shekels for a single diaper. Imagine a mother standing in a marketplace, her baby wailing in her arms, knowing she needs four diapers for the day 40 shekels she does not have. Imagine her despair when she realizes she must choose between feeding her family or keeping her child clean. And these are families with nothing. No work. No income. No homes. They are people living in tents after their houses were turned to rubble, starving, broken, and now stripped of the ability to care for their children.

Every day brings a new humiliation. Every day a new form of suffering. Disease and infection spread in the camps because there are no cleaning supplies. Babies cry themselves to exhaustion because there is no formula. And when hunger does not kill, sickness does. Here, death wears many faces.

But the crimes of the occupier do not end there. They disguise themselves as saviors. A family was contacted by people pretending to be a charity. They said they were delivering diapers and formula and asked how many children lived in the house. The family gave them the numbers, desperate for help. They were told to gather at home to receive the aid.

Then, the bomb came. Three stories of that building, full of children, parents, grandparents, were turned to dust.

This is not war. This is a massacre. This is a crime that defies words. Who will hold them accountable? Who will stop this nightmare?

Should I speak of the flour that has run out, or the famine consuming our people? The tent shortages as winter storms rage? The mothers who shiver as they press their children against their chests to keep them warm? The shortages of medicine that turn treatable illnesses into death sentences?

Where does this end? How much more suffering can a people endure before the world opens its eyes? Before someone says, “Enough!”?