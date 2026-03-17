Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sulima Malzin's avatar
Sulima Malzin
Mar 17

Thank you, Dear Val! It's so good to hear from your. Your story is charming, your photos beautiful, and your final pronouncement, "Life continues. It’s stubborn that way, thank God", is a perfect start for my day.

Reply
Share
Carmen Rodriguez Zapata's avatar
Carmen Rodriguez Zapata
Mar 19

Great story and photos!!!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Val Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture