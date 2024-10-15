I’ve shared with you the beautiful letters and poetry of my dear friend, Rachel Christina, with whom I taught at the Ramallah Friends Schools. Some of you have generously donated to her GoFundMe, created before Israel closed the border at Rafah, to help Rachel and her husband Ayman’s Gazan family escape until the war ends. Since Israel removed that option back in May, sealing the Strip hermetically, the family has been using that money to pay the obscene cost of food, when they can find it.

A few weeks ago, when I asked her how the family was doing, she told me, plainly, that they were starving to death. Of the 25 members left of her husband’s family in Jabalia, 14 were children, and all of them had hepatitis. The elders were all sick as well.

Photo courtesy of Reuters

On October 12, she wrote, “The family is pinned down in Jabalia. There are tanks and patrols in the streets around them, drones overhead, and constant shooting and shelling. They are under a tarp in the ruins of the house, and are out of water. If they tried to leave, the best-case scenario (based on what's happening to their neighbors) is that the Israelis would kill the men and older boys, but let the women and younger children go. But it's much more likely they'd just all be murdered. To be from Jabalia is to be damned by association with geography, regardless. So they're staying, come what may. Once [the soldiers] start going door to door it will be over.”

She wrote the next day to clarify. “This is an extermination. An attempt at erasure. [The Israeli soldiers] are moving methodically from street to street, building to building, in the camp and the surrounding neighborhoods, leveling the buildings (or the remains of buildings they've already bombed, as in our family's case) with remote-controlled explosives or tank shells, and then bringing in bulldozers to push the rubble aside. If people are in the buildings and try to leave, they shoot them. If people are in the buildings and try to stay, they bring the buildings down on top of them.

“There are no exits from the camp: all the roads and alleys are barricaded, and the perimeter is encircled with tanks.

“There is no entrance to the camp for any assistance: no food, no water, no medical care. The drones and quadcopters hovering over the camp shoot with no restrictions, targeting in particular paramedics in emergency services vests trying to reach the wounded and journalists in press vests trying to document the horror. Bodies of the dead and wounded are lying in the streets. The numbers of the lost reported in the media are a figment of the imagination. There is no way to truly count the people who have been killed.

“Our family is trapped in the ruins of their house, with only a tarp overhead for shelter. They have run out of food, and more importantly, they have run out of water. There is no way to get more.

“There are an estimated 200,000 people in the area under tightest siege and around 400,000 in the cut-off north as a whole. No food or water or medical supplies have been permitted into the area for two weeks.

“There is no safe route to the south. Those not besieged who try to flee are fired upon. This is a purposeful, planned, deliberate attempt at eradication.”

This evening, I received from her the message I’ve been dreading for the past year.

“The family's house in Gaza was just bombed and they are buried under the rubble. [The Israeli army] are shooting at the ambulance and no one can get through. It's nighttime on a holiday and I can't raise anyone who could possibly help at the State Department or the US Embassy or the Red Cross. Any connections you may have that you can call to help get the ones who are still alive out would be much appreciated.

“They are in house #187 in Block 12 of Jabalia Camp. My mother in law is a US permanent resident, not that that makes any difference.

“Please, anything you can do.”

Citing the Wafa News Agency, Al-Jazeera reported an hour ago:

“Wafa also has more details on two other Israeli attacks that targeted homes belonging to the Sayed [Rachel and Ayman’s family] and Al-Sharif families in the al-Faluja area of the camp.

“Rescuers and medical teams have reportedly been unable to reach either of the homes after the attacks.

“As we reported earlier, at least four people were killed in the attack on the Sayed family home.”

I just watched footage on Instagram of a call from their relative. Abu Muhammad, describing what happened and begging for help for the survivors. Abu Muhammad said that his brother’s wife saw her children martyred in front of her, and her husband is badly injured. They are begging if anyone has contacts with the Red Cross to please come and evacuate the survivors.

Tuesday Morning Update: Rachel and Ayman used to the house GPS coordinates to negotiate with the Israeli Government to get an ambulance through. Instead, Israel used the coordinates to bomb the house a second time. They killed the entire family, save one 7-year-old boy. How he will get out of Jabalia alive, let alone Gaza, I have no idea.

Five days ago, Israel assassinated Dr. Soma Baroud, sister of our brother, Ramzy.

Photo courtesy of Ramzy Baroud

Ramzy wrote the following tribute to her.

“Early this evening, Israel killed, or more accurately assassinated, my sister Dr. Soma Baroud, by bombing her taxi in the Khan Yunis area, killing her and six other innocent people.



”She was the kindest soul, a great mother and a most loving sister.



”She was a member of a generation of female doctors that revolutionized medicine in the Strip.



”She healed many people, never charged the poor and until the last day of her life remained principled, loving, kind and patient, even when Israel blew up her house a few weeks ago.



"I don’t know what else to say, aside from the fact that I suddenly feel as if a child who became orphaned all over again.



”She was a leader of our family, and fulfilled the role of our mother who died at a young age.



”I am sorry, sister, that I could do nothing to protect you.

“I feel deep shame that I live in the very country that paid for and made the bombs that killed you.



”When the numbness is gone, I will try to stay strong only driven by the hope that we will meet again in Paradise.”

I am profoundly ashamed to live in the United States, the sponsor of this genocide. My tax dollars are killing Ramzy’s family, killing Rachel and Ayman’s family, burning children alive, and starving a civilian population.

Please pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living.

Share