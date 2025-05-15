Hind wrote me this morning (her afternoon) that she is shaking and her heart heavy. In addition to everything else that is happening now in Gaza—the mass expulsions, people dropping dead in the streets from starvation, the constant bombardment—she’s now been targeted for assassination.

“Amti, my heart is heavy, my hands are literally shaking. This might be my last message or not but if I make it I will urgently need relocation. I’ve already been marked for a possible assassination and it’s been officially published.”

From Hind’s Facebook page this morning, quoting VPOL:

“Israeli media is openly inciting violence against Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary, accusing her of collaborating with the resistance. A label used in Israel to justify targeted assassinations.

“The pro-Israel group Honest Reporting quoted one of her tweets and smeared her as ‘a Hamas collaborator,’ mocking her tribute to martyred journalist Hasan Eslieh with the phrase ;putting lipstick on a pig.’ Eslieh was assassinated by an Israeli airstrike while recovering in a hospital bed

“This framing follows a familiar pattern: smear, isolate, eliminate.

“Similar campaigns preceded the targeted killings of journalist Hossam Shabat and academic Refaat Alareer, both publicly labelled as collaborators by Israeli media or Israeli occupation forces before being assassinated.

“Khoudary is now the latest Palestinian journalist in Israel's crosshairs, as public incitement and military targeting continue to work hand in hand.”

I’ve written and asked her what she needs, what if anything we can do. I’ll let you know as soon as I do.

Please contact your representatives and demand Israel stop targeting journalists. Spread the word so Israel’s intentions are seen in plain daylight. Pray.

Please don’t let them kill this incredibly brave, steadfast, brilliant and loving woman.