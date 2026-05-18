Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

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Mark Schneider's avatar
Mark Schneider
May 18

Val's husband here, Mark. I was honored to meet Mr. Banyacya in the spring of 1991, on Shoshone land next to the Nevada Test Site west of Las Vegas. If he knew what the third bridge was, he did not share with us.

All of us assembled to hear his talk speculated on what the third bridge might be.

35 years later and I feel fairly confident the third bridge is the internet/digital world. This allowed many people access to ideas especially in the earlier years of the internet.

Moving into this so called artificial intelligence (AI) realm of the civilized world I think puts that exchange of ideas behind us now as AI is just another colonizing force attempting to take over the final vestiges of relationship civilized humans have with the natural world.

Civilized people are being taught to trust a very narrow spectrum of corrupted information and to distrust their senses, their 2 million year old brain and heart which knows better. Civilization was always precarious and its sustainability rested on its ability to constantly exploit and rape other lands and people AI is cementing civilization's own demise.

Mr. Banyacya told us when the blue star appears to the naked eye, the 5th World will be ushered in. Another messenger will be born to the Hopi people and traditional ways, as enumerated by Val, will continue.

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1 reply by Val D. Phillips
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
May 18Edited

Thank you so much, Val, for this profound reminder of where we are headed and what we must do as told us in the Hopi Prophecy and the words of Thomas Banyacya. I wish this could be spread far and wide across the land and the world. With the insane increase of ever powerful weapons of destruction and wars of profit for those few, it does not feel like we, the life loving collective, have very much time.

The Indigenous peoples hold so much of Earth's wisdom! In the face of the West and continuous US aggressions for oil/profit, I think of the Iranian spiritual teachings and the fatwa all of these years against building nuclear bombs. What will happen there now, under existential threat, I do not know.

I wanted to share this article on the U'wa Tribe in Amazonian Columbia. This is part of their declaration issued in 1997: https://www.lifegate.com/uwa-resistance

"... Respect for that which is alive and that which is not alive, for the known and for the “unknown” is part of our law: Our mission in the world is to narrate it, sing it, and to fulfill this law in order to maintain the equilibrium of our universe...."

"We know that the Riowa (non-U’wa) have put a price on all that is alive, even the stone itself, he trades with his own blood and he wants us to do the same with our sacred territory, with ruiria, the blood of the earth which they call petroleum …All the economic offers for what is sacred to us, like the earth and its blood, are an insult to our ears and a bribe to our beliefs … From us, there will be no betrayal of our Mother Earth... Neither will we betray the pride of our ancestors, because our land is sacred and everything in it is sacred. If to defend life we have to give our own, we will do it."

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