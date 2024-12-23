It’s hard not to give the people we love the things they want.

But on the other side of the globe, children are dying from exposure (hypothermia), hunger, preventable diseases, fire, thirst, bullets and bombs.

Please consider making a donation to the people in need in Gaza this holiday season in honor of someone you really love. Gifts of love don’t always have to be wrapped in paper. Sometimes they can be wrapped in stories.

I’ve been corresponding with Al-Jazeera journalist Hind Khoudary, who lives and works in Gaza. This morning she informed me she’s raising money to be able to purchase things for people in need when the next shipment comes through Rafah (soon).

This morning Hind wrote: “Thank you so much for your encouragement and for standing with us in this very trying time, inshallah Palestine will be free. We only have few of Americans like you who supports us but I will never stop fighting with my voice and my platform till a ceasefire, although they keep taking down our pages as journalists but we will never stop.

“ I’m also seeking for your support in donation no matter how little, it will go a long way helping displaced families in feeding, providing shelter camps, water, internet, medical aid the list is endless no matter how little it will make a change and put smile on the faces of so many displaced families as our next aids is being packaged and would be in Rafah border soonest so we are seeking for donations to support as many families as we can.”

I trust Hind, so please give generously. She is using a friend’s PayPal account to get funds to those in need. Please note

The links keep getting taken down by pro-Zionist folks with the ability to do so, so if you have trouble accessing the account (Yvonne Fisher) let me know. Hind expressly requests that I send her the receipts people receive for their donations so she can know how much has been given and also thank the donors.

Please give generously here and please copy me on your receipt for the soul purpose of forwarding it to Hind.

Additionally, there are literally thousands of individuals and families online asking directly for help. I can’t list them all here, but I implore you to check out the lists prepared by Funds for Gaza. They vet every fundraiser they post and they rotate them so no one family is privileged over another.

My husband and I gave in support of three families this year. Giving directly to Gazans is preferred now, as squirrelly as it may seem, because it’s the only way to get most of the money to people quickly.

For more information on how your money can make a different toward peace in the Middle East please check out this list of companies profitting from Israel’s genocide in Gaza and boycott them.

Thank you, and may the Spirit of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa bless you and your families now and always.

