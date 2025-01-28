The North Remembers
Thousands of Palestinians have been walking together the past few days, returning to their homes in the North of the Gaza Strip. Journalist Hind Khoudary is one of them.
Note: My adopted Gazan niece, journalist Hind Khoudary, has joined Substack, but is having issues with her account. I’m not crying censorship yet as there may be technical issues we need to figure out. At the moment I can’t even post a link to her account for you, but once I can I will.
She’s still working on her Starlink set-up.
In the meantime, I’m going to post for her. This set of videos is from today. Enjoy the beauty of Palestinians returning home. -VDP
Palestine will never be defeated.
I haven;t been online much recently, and when I am I only dip my toes in the boiling water, and then leave. Appreciate you sending me a substack message when her page is up.
Thank you for posting these videos for Hind. Though we feel fear for what may happen, my partner and I decided that we must feel the joy that the Palestinian people are feeling right now and we must support that. I do hope that Hind gets her Substack up and running. We have been hearing whispers about this platform too, and hope it is not true. So far we have not been censored, but.... In the meantime Palestine will be free 🇵🇸