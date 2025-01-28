Note: My adopted Gazan niece, journalist Hind Khoudary, has joined Substack, but is having issues with her account. I’m not crying censorship yet as there may be technical issues we need to figure out. At the moment I can’t even post a link to her account for you, but once I can I will.

She’s still working on her Starlink set-up.

In the meantime, I’m going to post for her. This set of videos is from today. Enjoy the beauty of Palestinians returning home. -VDP

Palestine will never be defeated.