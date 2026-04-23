Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

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Mark Schneider's avatar
Mark Schneider
Apr 27

We need to find a way to do more for the people of Gaza.

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
Apr 23

One of the things that's difficult to comprehend is the number of indirect deaths. If there are nearly 800 humans killed during the fake ceasefire, there are hundreds, likely thousands, more who have died due to lack of food, medicine and care that cannot be provided simply due to the siege. When we look back, we're likely to find that probably 20% or more of the population was killed by Israel and the US. Even if this genocide were to stop today, it will take generations to heal.

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