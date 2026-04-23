“We have fallen out of humanity’s calculations,

left alone here in the mouth of death.

The world moves on with its life while we are being crushed.” — Dr. Mohammad Hamad, Gaza, yesterday.

https://chuffed.org/project/a-lifeline-for-my-family

I came to Substack today hoping to write you an inspiring tale of Palestinian tenacity, creativity and survival under impossible conditions. I wanted to give you good news.

The shameful truth is, I’ve been hiding from news of Gaza, because with everything else going on I didn’t think I could bear it. But today I sat down and read and wept and read some more (and wept some more). Hind has been writing, and she is doing her best to help her people. But the situation is as bad as it’s ever been.

As you know, on October 10, 2025, a “ceasefire” began between Palestinian armed factions in Gaza and the Israeli occupation forces. The calendar above, from an April 10 Al Jazeera article, illustrates what the word “ceasefire” means to the State of Israel. All of the days in orange above (or, in the case of April, circled in orange) are days when Israel violated the ceasefire.

Since the Gaza “ceasefire” began six months ago, Israeli attacks have killed at least 738 people and injured more than 2,000, according to Palestine’s Ministry of Health.

Just four hours ago Israel executed a new massacre in Gaza: 5 people killed, including 3 children, in an Israeli airstrike on civilians in Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, Hala Salem Darwish, 18, is on life support inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah. Hala was preparing dinner for her family when she was shot in the head by Israeli snipers.

Hala Salem Darwish, 18, was engaged to be married on May 1.

There are countless horror stories like this. Israel is killing journalists and policemen, and as ever, plenty of children. With the world’s attention turned away from Gaza, focused on Lebanon and Iran, Israel has continued committing atrocity after atrocity in Gaza.

At least 10% percent of Gaza’s population have been killed or injured since the genocide intensified beginning on October 7, 2023.

An American army regulation

Says you mustn't kill more than ten percent of a nation

'Cause to do so causes permanent psychological damage. —Sinead O’Connor, “Famine”

Since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran, Israel has shut down all Gaza crossings, halting medical evacuations. Under the terms of the ceasefire 50 patients and their companions were to be allowed to leave daily for medical treatment through the Rafah crossing. Israel is not honoring this agreement.

Khadija Abu Rabi grieving the death of her 3 year-old son, Iyad, killed by Israel when the bombed tents sheltering displaced Palestinians on February 2.

Israel announced limited resumption of medical evacuations through Rafah on March 19, yet only 625 of 7,800 travellers – approximately 8 percent of the agreed number – have been permitted to leave for treatment since February 28.

Healthcare has reached a crisis point, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documenting more than 18,500 patients, including 4,000 children, needing medical evacuation.

Israel refuses to honor the agreement with regard to food and humanitarian assistance. It has not reached more than 38% of agreed-upon levels. People are still experience famine conditions.

As of January 2026, UN reports indicated that aid was meeting the minimum nutritional needs of Gazans for the first time in over two years.

The Israel army now occupies 58% of the Gaza Strip, leaving just 42%—of an area the size of Heathrow Airport—for 2 million people to live in.

According to Al Jazeera, six months into the so-called “ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, thousands of families still cannot bury their loved ones.

According to the UN, Israeli bombardment has generated more than 61 million tonnes of rubble in the besieged and battered Strip, leaving entire communities entombed.

Israel refuses to allow in the heavy equipment needed to excavate the dead from beneath tons of rubble.

At least 10,000 Palestinians remain missing and are believed to be buried under buildings destroyed by the Israeli army since October 2023.

My adopted niece, journalist Hind Khoudary, interviewed for Al Jazeera a man from the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza who lost four of his children, his wife and mother in the genocide, but has yet to recover all their bodies.

Living beside the ruins of his home, where their bodies remain trapped, Abu Mohammed despairs of being able to unearth them and give them a proper burial.

“I have been trying for three years to retrieve my children, but these are massive concrete slabs. There is no way I can do this, even with an excavator. This needs heavy equipment,” said Abu Mohammed. “How can I do this on my own?”

Hind is once again raising money to help anyone who needs it. Because she must rotate PayPal agents to receive the donations on her behalf, please write to her at

Khoudary.Hind23@gmail.com

to find out who her current agent is.

Please give generously, and PLEASE FORWARD YOU PAYPAL RECEIPT DIRECTLY TO HIND so she can collect the money on her end.

For the news in this story, I am indebted to Al Jazeera, as well as the brave Palestinian independent journalists and ordinary people who continue, at great personal risk, to report the news from Gaza through Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X, and Telegram.

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