The Best Piece to Read Today On Aid Into Gaza
Jeremy Scahill and the awesome team at DropSite do it again.
Gaza Aid Scheme Offers Israel Cover to Finish the Genocide
Thank you Val for passing this important piece by Jeremy Scahill on that cuts through the insanity. Every day is a crushing new permutation of cruelty and evil. One of the things I find hardest is that the Arab Islamic nations have not united for the Palestinians - my head understands (the oil/financial bargains/motives/threats, that the ME has been successfully divided, and the legitimate fear that they will be next), but my heart does not.
“They [Congress] come to me and say, ‘We’ll give you all the help you need to win the 'war'… but we can’t be receiving pictures of famine,’” Netanyahu added. To continue the war of annihilation, he asserted, “We need to do it in a way that they won't stop us.” Coming out and explicitly saying that that's why all these brave reporters are being even more targeted. So the West won't see any more images/truth. It makes me sick with disgust as well as the fear that comes so often now for those we love and for all the people of Gaza.
Thank you again 🇵🇸🙏🇵🇸