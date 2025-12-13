At least 14 people were killed and many others injured this past week in Gaza by Winter Storm Byron. Tents are flooded, the incessant wind and rain ripping apart fragile shelters. At least five of those killed died under buildings damaged by Israel’s war against Palestine collapsing on top of them as they sought refuge. Reporting for Al Jazeera from Gaza City, Hind Khoudary said that at least 10 houses collapsed in the last 24 hours, with more expected to crumble at any time.

Photo: The Associated Press

It’s not Byron’s fault, of course, but Israel’s. “Thousands of tents sheltering displaced families have been submerged, with water rising inside flimsy tents and makeshift camps and sewage systems long since destroyed by the war unable to cope, creating severe health risks and worsening the humanitarian crisis,” Hind wrote me Thursday.

At least 1.5 million people urgently need shelter, with only 160 new tents available, according to UNRWA. Meanwhile, pre-positioned just outside Gaza, UNRWA has shelter supplies for up to 1.3 million people, reported Drop Site News. But Israel continues to block those desperately needed supplies from entering.

Hence families seeking refuge in dangerous, damaged buildings.

“Palestinians remain inside these buildings because they have no tarpaulins, no tents and no alternative shelter as Israeli authorities continue to block winterization supplies.” — Hind Khoudary

“Not a single house has been rebuilt. On the contrary, Israeli terrorist forces are blowing up more houses in areas of Gaza they are still occupying, poet Mosab Abu Toha’s said yesterday. “I talked to my family and my wife’s, all our relatives who live in tents in the street and are deeply suffering.”

“Municipal authorities have warned that hundreds of thousands of displaced people are at risk as storms continue and the already devastated infrastructure fails to protect people from cold, wet conditions,” Hind said.

Photo by Majdi Fathy

The situation for food is no better.

“Pre-positioned outside Gaza, UNRWA has enough food parcels for 1.1 million people, flour for 2.1 million individuals,” reports Drop Site.

Our dear friend Rachel, sharing news from her family in Gaza, writes that “very little food or other goods are permitted to enter and what does enter is unpredictable and unaffordable. Despite the talk of humanitarian assistance, there is almost nothing being distributed for free. Most of what enters is sold. Food remains very expensive and what is available is quite limited. Often it is spoiled or expired.”

It is scarcity that makes this possible, but the scarcity is entirely manufactured.

“Israel is holding roughly 6,000 aid trucks containing enough food and relief supplies to sustain Gaza for three months, but no more than 220 trucks are entering Gaza each day.” -Drop Site News

When Hind wrote me Thursday, I asked if donations would be of any use in light of Israel’s brutal intransigence. She replied quickly.

“Donations do still help, even if the crossings are tightly restricted. We use them for food packs, medicine, blankets, and smaller essential items that can get through with local coordination. Tents and sturdy waterproof covers are especially needed now because the rains and flooding are making many families’ shelters unsafe,” she wrote.

Donations won’t force Israel to let in the campers, trailers and caravans waiting at the border, nor the heavy machinery and building materials needed to clear dangerous places and rebuild homes, schools and mosques. But Hind Khoudary reports that they are still very helpful.

This holiday season, please consider giving generously in honor of someone you love to the people of Palestine.

You can donate here to the work my niece Hind Khoudary is doing to provide for the needs of the people around her. PLEASE be sure and send Hind your receipt so that she can receive the money on her end, @hindkhoudary on Instagram.

You can support our dear friends, Rachel and Ayman, as they struggle to provide for their family in Gaza. Israel murdered most of the family during the past two years and obliterated their homes. The survivors suffer from multiple medical conditions but haven’t been allowed by Israel to evacuate, there is no work, and they can only eat through the kindness of folks like yourselves.

You can show solidarity to fellow Substackers Hany Abed, Mahmoud and Muna Ramadan, and Mohammed Mohisen by donating to fundraisers set up for their families’ survival.

And you can demand your governments pressure Israel to let all the aid in, and fully open the Rafah border for medical evacuees and others. For those of you in the U.S., please find your Representatives and Senators here.

“Please, don’t silence your voice,” Hind wrote to me in closing yesterday.

“Your solidarity, your messages, your willingness to speak out — they carry more weight than you know. Don’t stop supporting or raising awareness. The need here is still immense, and every act of care, every donation, every word of truth helps us hold on.

“Your voice matters, and we need it now more than ever.”

