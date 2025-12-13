Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Schneider's avatar
Mark Schneider
Dec 13

My heart is with you Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J_comicArts's avatar
J_comicArts
4d

Hello, I hope you’re doing well. I’m a professional artist specializing in comics, NSFW arts (18+), sci-fi, romance , fantasy, book covers, and character design. I’m looking for commissions..I  can help turn your novel into a comic also i work on covers, logos, pages, panels, and also adult works. Can I show you my works???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Val Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture