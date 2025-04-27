Credit: Haitham Imad/EPA

Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18th because Hamas insisted they uphold the agreement they negotiated, for a multi-phase plan which would end in a permanent political settlement between Palestine and Israel.

Since then, Israel has directly killed more than 2,000 people, and wounded another 5,500.

Indirectly, the most vulnerable are dying daily from malnutrition, starvation, and consumption of poisoned water.

Nurse and nutrionist Mohammed Hamad writes from Gaza that the “prices of basic foodstuffs have increased by 527% due to the ban on the entry of goods and aid.

“Gaza is entering a state of famine at all levels. Nine out of ten people are suffering from severe hunger, and half the population is facing complete famine. Children are exhausted by severe malnutrition, and disease is ravaging the vulnerable.

“I think we will starve to death.”

The World Food Program and World Central Kitchen, as well as UNRWA, have all closed down operations because their food stores in Gaza are exhausted and Israel has refused for more than 50 days to any aid into the Strip.

The U.S., France, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, and most of the Arab world provide the political and military cover for them to do so. Their allies in the so-called free press attempt to provide moral cover, even now.

They are all collaborators in the genocide of the Palestinians. But they are not the world. We are not them.

Every single day I read people on social media lamenting, “Where is the world? Why won’t anyone do anything?”

For the love of all that is holy, stop asking this. It’s the wrong question.

The world is right here, listening, weeping, grieving, raging, in shock, but acting, daily, to try to stop this.

State governments, the billionaires they exist to serve, the robber-baron scumbags of the Earth who profit off this horror, and most Zionists aren’t trying to stop this, aren’t listening to the suffering of the Palestinians and won’t listen because they don’t care. They are willing, even happy, to destroy Palestine utterly to get what they want. They are psychopaths.

On April 7, 2025, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly admitted that Tel Aviv is deliberately starving Palestinians, declaring on Monday: “Not even a single grain of wheat will enter the Gaza Strip.”

The world, on the other hand, does care. The good people of this world are fighting daily to stop this. Hell, even Ha’Aretz, Israel’s answer to The New York Times, published an op-ed on April 17, 2025, entitled, “Israel Must Stop Starving Gaza.”

And yet it has not stopped. Because we, the world, have not stopped it.

There is something fundamentally wrong here. Nearly 8 billion people on a stable, prosperous planet can’t stop a few hundred thousand—or even millions—of psychopaths for the good of all humanity?

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, including children, infants, and unborn babies, have been murdered and their sacrifice hasn’t stopped this.

Thousands of Palestinians have been maimed, imprisoned, tortured, banished from their homeland for trying to stop this.

More than 200 Palestinian journalists have been murdered documenting this genocide for all the world to see in the hope of stopping this. Countless independent journalists—including Israelis—have covered these horrors in detail believing their witness might stop this.

More than 2 million Palestinians have watched their nation, culture, history blown to kingdom come, lost their families, neighbors, friends, homes, schools, universities, mosques, peace, livelihoods, physical health, mental health, and dreams. They have endured nightmares those of us outside Gaza cannot begin to fathom. Yet they get up every day and try to save who and what they can. They are living in hell and they are still trying to stop this.

At least 3 Americans and 1 Jordanian self-immolated trying to stop this.

Doctors have been disappeared, raped, beaten, tortured to death trying to stop this. Thousands of medical personnel have been murdered trying to stop this. Aid workers from all over the world have been killed trying to stop this. Paramedics have been brutally annihilated in cold blood, then, in some cases, buried alive trying to stop this.

And still, it does not stop. We read the news, we feel the anguish, the Palestinians grieve and bury their dead, and still we do not stop this.

Israelis have surrendered their passports in protest, gone to prison for refusing to participate in the genocide, moved into exile rather than benefit from this, been beaten, assaulted, spat upon, imprisoned, branded a pariah to their people.

Thousands of people in multiple countries have lost their jobs fighting this, in small ways and large.

Graduates of some of the most prestigious universities are having their degrees taken from them and their job offers dry up.

Perfectly legal residents of the United States are being imprisoned and/or deported for their resistance.

Protestors have been beaten, arrested, slandered, doxxed, stalked, harassed.

Anti-Zionist Jews have lost their families, friends, jobs, spiritual communities, health and lives.

The BDS movement has been trying, with admirable and quantifiable successes, to stop this for decades. And still it hasn’t stopped.

Rachel Corrie and Tom Hurndall were murdered by Israel for trying to stop this more than 20 years ago.

Palestinians have been trying to stop this for more than 100 years.

We can send money to friends and loved ones and strangers who have become friends, and maybe keep them alive a little while longer. And we should.

But we haven’t stopped this. We haven’t stopped our governments from continuing to use their military and political power to prosecute a genocide. We haven’t brought the markets to a standstill, haven’t gone on a massive, global general strike, not for a symbolic day, but until this ends.

We haven’t stopped our armies, or Israel’s, despite individual acts of resistance, individual self-sacrifice. We haven’t stopped our universities from investing in torture and death, despite so many great individual campaigns and sacrifices. We haven’t prevented—despite notable and successful individual efforts—the arms from being shipped to the people committing genocide. We haven’t shut down Microsoft and Google, who are aiding and abetting this genocide. Some of us haven’t even bothered to stop eating Sabra hummus, or drinking Coke, or eating at McDonald’s.

I don’t say this to rob you of hope or agency. I say it because it’s true.

This is not an argument for nihilism. It is a plea what I sincerely hope we’ll be the beginning of an urgently needed conversation.

Nothing we have done so far has stopped the genocide. Why?

Millions, if not billions, of individual people of good will, the world over, are willing to give, sacrifice, even die to stop this genocide. Yet in our individual efforts, we have failed, utterly.

If that makes no sense, if that seems more incomprehensible than the genocide in Gaza, if you cannot bear the thought of trying to explain that to your grandchildren, good. You understand me.

Answering that question—how has the world failed to stop this—may show us the path to stopping it, but we have to face the facts.

Never again just happened. It’s still happening. It’s happening as I write this to you, when I should be watering my garden. Since dawn, Israel has killed another 38 people in Gaza.

It has happened several times since the Holocaust. Ask the Guatemalans, Rwandans, the Iraqis, the Afghans, the Syrians. Ask the people of Yemen, Sudan, Congo right now, this instant.

It happened on our watch.

It’s still happening on our watch.

Either we mean it when we say “never again,” and we stop failing entire peoples, our children, our planet, our future, or we don’t. There is no middle ground.

No more fucking around. No more good intentions with a chaser of despair.

Our governments are not going to stop the genocide. The market is not going to stop the genocide. Bono is not going to stop the genocide.

We, the people, must figure out how to stop this genocide. We can and we must, or we surrender our right to call ourselves human.

