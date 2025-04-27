Another World Is Possible

Discussion about this post

Michael
2d

I love this clear and impassioned plea for sanity and action. I have felt the same urgency often before, but certainly every day since the ceasefire was broken - the utter senselessness of starving children, the degradation of all of humanity in this, the absolute ongoing horror.

We must continue, as Sam Husseini recently put it, with the Obligation of our Capacity. People can be fed and genocide can be stopped. Organizing in the US is confounding, but I am responding as directly as I can. YES to people-to-people organizing, finding what we are willing to sacrifice, trying to rise to another level of humanity beyond this, beyond genocide and torture, somehow.

Nazism fell into shameful ruin for such inhumanity, and I have no doubt this will. But you are right: literally hundreds of thousands of children live or die on the question of how fast humanity finds its humanity. Powerful gratitude for this post and your efforts.

Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
1d

The words from your shattered heart that you can't write speak to the millions of us all around the world Val. The heartbreak, anguish, rage and despair that breaks through daily from the images and descriptions of what is being done to our brothers and sisters in Gaza/Palestine and so many others is more than unbearable.

I can't answer your questions, but I do know that we, as caring individuals and organizations, must never, as you say, stop reaching out, acting, writing, sending support, and maybe most importantly not turn away especially now, but see and hold them in our hearts, bearing witness to all they are enduring, so agonizing to watch, so that they know deep in their hearts that they are not alone, that they are seen and loved and that millions are trying to save them. They need hope.

And more. What the Palestinians are mirroring back to all of us, but most esp to their oppressors and to the powers of the western world who are half dead in their cold greed, cruelty, cowardice and spiritual poverty - is who they, the people of Gaza are, versus all that the capitalist western empire run by this modern mutation of psychopaths has lost. They are mirroring 100 years of unswerving Humanity, their unshakable faith, love of their land, courage, strength, dignity, resilience, while in the midst of the most unimaginable grief, humiliation and suffering. The love and respect they have engendered all around the world is more powerful than we may ever know. The Power of One. One person. One people. I know it can feel like our individual efforts have failed utterly, but that is the voice of despair that creeps into all of us at times in the face of such relentless cruelty, and I'm glad you said it out loud so that we can banish it again and again, and like 'the Gazans who "have endured nightmares those of us outside Gaza cannot begin to fathom," we, too, must get up every day and try to save who and what we can.

The forces of Life are infinitely stronger than the forces of death and death is always in service to Life, not the other way around. And our Mother Earth and Moon and Planets revolve around our Sun which never swerves one iota from the greater cosmic laws of harmony and attraction, that is of love. I bring this larger perspective in because the current thoroughly corrupt powers serving the forces of death cannot last. They are not in the natural cosmic order of Life. We don't know when the scales will tip, but they will, and it is of the utmost importance that we continue with our friends who feel like family in Gaza "to get up every day and try to save who and what they/we can."

Thank you, Val, for your big heart and your strength in speaking these powerful and impassioned terrible truths.

