Journalist Hossam Shabat, 23, murdered and martyred yesterday by Israel. Photo Al-Jazeera

“My heart is shattered. We close our eyes and open them in fear and in pain.” -- journalist Hind Khoudary, today, from Gaza.

Israel has already killed more than 700 people, including hundreds of children, since it broke the ceasefire (it never really ended—Israel continued killing all through it; Hamas did not). They have abducted medical personnel and paramedics, and bombed the surgery wing at Al-Nasser hospital where American volunteers like Dr. Mark Perlmutter, God save him, are working.

Yesterday Israel killed two more journalists, including Hossam Shabat with Al Jazeera, age 23. Some estimates put the number of media workers Israel has killed in Gaza at more than 200 since October 7, 2023.

In other news, Hamdan Ballal, the co-director of the Oscar-winning film, No Other Land, has been beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and then abducted by Israeli soldiers. A few hours ago he was released and now is in a Palestinian hospital in Hebron, Palestinian.

What can be done? Well, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we can send money. If this seems insignificant, watch or rewatch Schindlers’ List. Oskar Schindler ransomed the lives of more than 4,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

We must save who we can.

Naturally, people have questions:

How are you getting money to a people under siege? Why do people need money if aid is getting in? If nothing can get in, what do they use the money for?

Having lived in Palestine myself during a much less horrific, but still terrible, time, have a little too much experience with how things and people get in and out of a land under siege.

The more I share with you, the more vulnerable these routes and options become to sabotage by Israel.

But these questions are valid so I’m going to answer them the best I can, because things are really, really, really bad now, and people need help.

Children are starving to death during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim year. People have no food for Iftar, the meal which breaks the food-and-water fast at sundown. Please give what you can.

I have seen proof, and am convinced, it is getting where it needs to go.

How are you getting money to people under siege?

a. There is only one bank still semi-functional in Gaza. Some friends do wire transfers to families and friends directly to this bank. This is very costly.

b. When people can get in or out money is taken in on their person. This is also very costly, and obviously fraught with danger.

c. People buy crypto-currency, then send the information regarding the purchase to someone in Gaza, who then is able to translate the crypto currency into money to buy things on the ground.

Why do people need money if aid is getting in?

a. As you know, Israel has sealed the Gaza Strip for the last 3 weeks and no aid, as we think of it, is going in.

b. Even during the best of times under the ceasefire, the aid Israel allowed in was far below what was needed for the people to eat, drink, live and be healthy.

c. There are nonprofits (NGOs) on the ground in Gaza who are still trying to feed people despite no aid getting in. One of these is the UN’s World Food Program, with which my adopted niece Hind works, in addition to her job at Al Jazeera.

Hind wrote today, “The World Food Program is still going on the ground in Gaza, but their aid often get blocked at the border by Israel because it comes more in larger amounts. But we also have local NGOs like the Gaza Soup Kitchen. And we have SOS Children’s Village which is gathering wandering kids without families. There are others too.”

What do they use the money for?

“Local agents are on the ground getting aid to Gaza, but in much smaller quantities than the heavy trucks can move,” Hind wrote today.

Some food is getting in, primarily from Israel. I’m not going to tell you how, I’m just going to say a) it’s not out of the kindness of Israel’s heart and b) where there’s a will there’s a way.

I will also say, as any foreigner who has lived in Palestine knows, the bravery, creativity, and self-sacrifice of Palestinians when it comes to finding ways to provide for their people is absolutely astonishing.

But you can imagine how dangerous this is. And prices are insanely high. NGOs on the ground are using whatever money they receive to buy whatever food they can and share it with the community.

Hind Khoudary continuing to report through the genocide. Photo Agence Media Palestine.

In the wake of Hossam’s and Mohammed’s murders yesterday, supporting Palestinian journalists in Gaza is more vital than ever.

As you know, Hind was raising money for a Starlink account to continue telling the world what is happening in Gaza, but the situation is so dire she has been using some of the money donated for this purpose to feed people.

The internet is still not functioning well enough for Hind to effectively report from Gaza, and so she is still asking for help with this. She still needs $400 U.S. to set up Starlink. I know, I know. But it’s a viable alternative for Palestinians to Israel’s control of their internet.

Hind also has a Telegram channel now. Please give as generously as you can today, whether for food or journalism, or both.

Hind’s current functioning PayPal agent is Richard Daley.

To give, please donate as “gift,” NOT goods and services.

Please write “for Hind Khoudary” and note if funds are meant to be used for “Hind’s Starlink,” or for food.

Then PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATELY WITH YOUR RECEIPT so I can get it to Hind. These agents often work for multiple people.

If for any reason you can’t donate through Richard Daley’s page, please message me privately and I will assist you in donating.

This is a desperate hour. Thank you for anything you can do.