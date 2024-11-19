My only brother died suddenly about a month ago.

The farm season ended.

My husband and I took a trip to celebrate our anniversary.

I returned home severely jet lagged, inexplicably physically exhausted (I have slept 58 hours in 6 nights), and emotionally fried.

I said all that to say, I apologize that my posts of late have been re-posts of other writers’ work. I’ve been trying to work on similar or the same subjects, but my thoughts are moving at the speed of molasses.

The las two years have included a lot of death or near death for me personally, as well as some people very close to me. I don’t believe I have even begun to grieve the loss of my family members or the genocide in Gaza.

Maybe, like poet Moses Abu Toha, I’m waiting for news of a true ceasefire in Gaza to run as far and as fast as I can and then weep for days or perhaps years.

What I do know is I haven’t the energy to reinvent the writing wheel. But there is so much of vital import going on that The New York Times, The Washington Post, The BBC and The Guardian won’t tell you, or will tell you in a manner as to completely obfuscate reality. Hence, while I work on regaining my writing mojo, I will also crosspost other writers’ work when it centers on something I want to say, but can’t at the moment, or can’t say as well.

I am working on some shorter and longer pieces and also preparing to “re-launch” my Substack in January with a new approach including concrete ideas and suggestions about working to improve our world, as well as some happier stories of resilience, adaptation, decency and humanity at work in a a world the Powers That Be seem determined to shroud in darkness.

We must be the light.

Another world is possible. But we must make it so. No one else can be entrusted to do it for us.

Let us be the light.

