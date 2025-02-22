Thank you to Gary Anderson who sent me the following this morning.

Yes, It Was A False Flag

By Larry C. Johnson

I am not privy to the behind-the-scenes maneuvering between the Trump administration and Netanyahu’s government, but I believe Trump, despite his anti-Palestinian rhetoric, wants the ceasefire to remain in place. I know that many folks around this blessed world believe that Trump is nothing more than a puppet of Bibi and is under the full control of the Zionist lobby. I raised a contrarian view with Judge Nap and Ray during the Friday roundtable, i.e., that because Trump is already rich and does not need to build a reserve of funds to run in 2029 — he is proscribed from doing so by the Constitution — he is not going to accede to Bibi’s demands to destroy Iran and green-light a renewal of the genocide in Gaza.

My buddy, Ray, takes a less sanguine view and believes that Trump’s decision to send the Zionists more 2,000-lb bombs is an indicator that Trump is willing to let the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) restart its slaughter of Palestinians. I hope that Ray is wrong and that I am right, but Ray’s fears are not without foundation.

A few of you accused me of groundless speculation in my last article (i.e., An Israeli False Flag and Zelensky Cooks the Polling Results). Well, Alastair Crooke just sent me the following report from Hebrew Channel 12:

Israel’s Shin Bet has arrested an Israeli Jew who transported the perpetrator of yesterday’s Bat Yam bus bombing in Tel Aviv. Two more Israeli Jews were later arrested in connection.

This is an important clue revealing the bus bombings as false-flag that provided a potential solution to several issues. First, create pretext for escalating attacks on the West Bank. Second, drive home the Zionist message in the wake of the return of the dead hostages, which included two small children, that the Palestinians are murderous monsters. Third, present a counter-narrative to Sunday’s mass funeral for Sheikh Nasrallah.

I am pleasantly surprised that Shin Bet is playing this straight. Rather than cover it up or play along with the narrative that this was an act of Palestinian terrorism, Shin Bet chose to do its job. This is another sign that not all Israeli officials embrace the Zionist vision of the extremists, like Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

This does not mean that Trump and his national security team are going to rein in Netanyahu. The Zionists are milking the return of the bodies of the mother and her two young sons for all it is worth. They are pushing the narrative that this proves Hamas is a band of ruthless savages and have forfeited any right to play a role in governing Gaza. For now, the Zionists appear content to focus on killing Palestinians in the West Bank.

-30-

Meanwhile The Jerusalem Post is claiming Iran is behind the bus bombings.

Two birds, one bombing. Efficient, Israel.

It is a sad day for Israel and the world when Shin Bet, Israel’s General Security Services (think FBI, but nastier) are the source of sanity in anything involving the Palestinians.