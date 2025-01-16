Giddy joy.

Relief.

A grief beyond words to capture.

Rage.

Shock.

Gratitude beyond measure.

Rage.

Again.

I make no promises that this will be coherent, let alone good. In the wake of the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza I don’t know what I feel. Everything, everywhere all at once? I want to scream into a pillow until I can’t speak. I want to weep for the next month. I want to sleep for a year. I want to smile, and cry tears of joy for the smiles I see on the faces of Palestinians in Gaza.

And I want to burn down the house when I hear Genocide Joe claiming responsibility for this. The agreed-upon ceasefire is the same one from last summer. Genocide Joe could have put pressure on Netanyahu to accept it with a single phone call, and instead, he facilitated more genocide. More death. More torture. More starvation and hypothermia.

More dead children.

I want to scream again, this time not in a pillow, when I hear Israel has bombed another tent in Deir El Balah, has murdered another 30 humans in an airstrike in Gaza City not even an hour after the ceasefire was announced.

Journalist Anas Sharif celebrated the news of the ceasefire by taking off his helmet and bulletproof vest. An hour later he had to put it back on as he reported on these new massacres.

I want to scream about the siege of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank by Arafat’s political child, the Palestinian Authority, the tribal council created to oppress the indigenous people of Palestine on behalf of Israel and the U.S., and Israel’s subsequent attacks on Jenin which have left at least 9 dead—including a 61-year-old woman and a 15-year-old child, and at least 20 wounded.

I see people grieving the many, many people Israel has murdered in the past few days, including 2 more journalists, saying how tragic it is that they are being killed in these last days before the ceasefire begins.

And I am reminded of a day 31 years ago, when I was living in Ramallah, Occupied Palestine. September 13th. The day the Oslo Peace Accords were signed. I finished that night an account of the previous four days, from the moment we’d first heard of the Peace Accords (they’d been negotiated in secret, even from the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank) through the handshake and the forced celebration organized by Arafat’s party, Fatah, throughout the towns of the West Bank.

The piece I wrote was for Quaker Peace & Social Witness (then called Quaker Peace & Service), the British NGO which seconded me to teach at the Ramallah Friends Schools. I had been in the Occupied Territories for more than a year and had yet to send back a “Journal Letter” to the organization’s supporters about my experience.

So I finally sat down and wrote. I shared about everyone’s shock, and uncertainty. At that point, most Palestinians had no idea what Arafat and Rabin were agreeing to. I shared that the Accords did not sound like they would bring peace to the Middle East.

And I shared my grief at the people who had been killed over those four uncertain days protesting the occupation. I opined how terrible it was that they were dying “in the last days of this war.”

Thirty-one years ago. Thirty. One. Years. Ago.

So, forgive me, please, if the Negroni I drink tonight is less for celebration and more for pain management.

That I do not send you a delirious, celebratory missive.

That I have not yet exhaled, or expressed any of the emotions listed above.

That I do not feel relief.

I’m sorry, but I’ve seen this movie before.

I want so much to believe this can be the beginning of true liberation for Palestine.

But that will only happen—like this, at present, chimerical ceasefire—if all of us, Palestinian and the rest of the decent, still-human world, make it so.

We must force Israel to stop the genocide.

And we must give Western governments no choice but to recognize a liberated Palestine.