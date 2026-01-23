Another World Is Possible

I feel the same. Unravelled rather, with the crashing horror of a loved one who died a sudden untimely death between Xmas and the New Year, and the ongoing genocide - ongoing for decades - and the way denial and propaganda, and the way a world ruled by predators seems to prevail....and so much that is too much including the poor planet. So brava for writing anything. For providing good links. You are an inspiration for my next substack.

To paraphrase (meaning retained) Arundhati Roy, we may go down not winning the fight but at least when we go down we know we stood on the right side (for human rights and the right of this planet to not be raped and raided for greed).

Anyway thank you for being helpful and hopeful. Holding hands across the ocean.

Yes, we will get through this together, Dear One. For what it's worth, I don't believe that bursting into tears any day of the week means you're not OK. We are learning to hold it all and to not look away. It's a clumsy process. I have a Ground Hog Day post coming up that will feature the Greenland Defense Front video and a beautiful song by Sara Thomsen, www.youtube.com › watchSomewhere to Begin - YouTube Written 12 years ago, it is more timely than ever. Another World IS NOT ONLY POSSIBLE, DEAR VAL, IT IS ON ITS WAY!!

