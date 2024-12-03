If you don’t already follow Alon Mizrahi, you must. His brilliance is only outshone by his humanity.

Amalek, One Toy Shop in Tel Aviv, and All the Antisemitism There Isn't

ALON MIZRAHI

NOV 20, 2024

Growing up Jewish is a scary thing, I’ll tell you. Not because of all the pogroms you routinely never undergo since the end of WW2, but because the system is optimized to make you always feel like you’re in a gas chamber or, if you’re lucky, in a pantry, hearing (naturally) SS soldiers climbing the stairs.

I remember clearly Holocaust Memorial Day sirens that freaked the hell out of me as a 5 or 6 years old, walking to kindergarten and stopping on the way and thinking, as I assumed I was expected to do (judging from everything on TV on that day), about people thrown into mass graves and babies being shot in the head, as one teacher once told us Nazis had done for fun - and they were laughing as they were doing it (but there was no Instagram back then, so few images survived).

Or the old survivor who came to our school one day and told us how she had been in a gas chamber in Auschwitz, naked as everybody else was, a girl of maybe 8 years old, but then the gas ran out, and that’s how she was saved.

One of the most memorable TV series of my childhood, one which was watched religiously by the Israeli public (and forever burned in the collective psyche) in the days of only a single state TV channel, was Pillar of Fire, dedicated to the horrors of the Ashkenazi life before Israel was established, aka ‘how Zionism started‘. A collection of episodes was dedicated to the Holocaust, and it was the most shocking and traumatizing form of education you can imagine.

While some Lybian (and to a much smaller degree, Tunisian) communities have been tragically impacted, Mizrahi Jews, and especially Morrocan Jews, belonging to the biggest Jewish community in a Muslim country, were mostly spared from the Holocaust.

Having arrived in the newly-founded Jewish state without the Holocaust trauma, the state organs made sure we would acquire it nonetheless. And so I, an Arab-Jewish boy from Palestinian and Morrocan communities which were generally transparent for both Ashkenazi Jews and gentile European mass murderers was taught to see myself as a potential Anne Frank at all times. This is what we were supposed to think and dream about. It was normal.

I was constantly reminded as a child everybody wanted to kill me - everybody in the whole wide world - just because I was Jewish. And that was because god loves me and chose me. I can’t say it made much sense, but I believed it. It was just the tendency of non-Jews to be crazy rabid would-be murderers of Jews.

Don’t take my word for it. Here is a screenshot from ADL’s website:

If you follow the link and check out the site, you’ll be able to see a convenient breakdown of antisemitism by such factors as religion and gender. Oh, and that’s from 2014. I’d safely say by now we’ve added at least 2 billion more antisemites. So much ground to cover.

And this is how they bring up Jewish children. But wait, that’s only the appetizer.

The rise of the zombie Arab

The Nazis, you see, were just the tip of the iceberg. The very pale end of the spectrum of Jew-hatred, if I may call them that. Because the Arabs were so much worse. The Nazis, being characterized by efficiency and some European finesse, had impressive uniforms and a remarkable methodic approach to genocide. It was a catastrophe, but at least there was order to it.

Arabs, on the other hand, were utter barbarians with no respect for method or appearance. Human animals, as Netanyahu called them (you didn’t think it was coined ad hoc, did you?). Arabs can jump out of anywhere at any moment and just kill everybody without reason, mercy, or method. And then they go and eat their delicious food like nothing happened.

They just want to kill Jews all the time. It’s because god chose us and we’re exceptional, but also because they are just animals.

So, growing up a Jew, especially in or near Zionism, you’re taught that the whole world conspires to kill you, but most of all Arabs because Arabs are just the most whimsical crazies bloodspillers in the whole world, and it was prophesized that they would always hate us.

Habibi, there’s more

By now you’ve been briefly exposed to two major elements of Jewish education: the crazy murderous non-Jewish general population (of which the classic Nazi demographic is part), and their one-up counterparts, the Arabs. Now let’s get to the 3rd line of defense against normalcy, called Amalek.

What is Amalek? In the Hebrew Bible, Amalek is an ethnic group that attacked Israelites as they were leaving Egypt, where the Hebrew Bible describes they had been enslaved for hundreds of years (no archeological evidence for any of this was ever found).

But Amalek people, due to the unusual cruelty they displayed by attacking the weakest among the Israelites, were condemned to eternal retribution. The Hebrew Bible commands Hebrews to erase the memory of Amalek from existence, men, women, children, and animals included. Not a trace of Amelek should be allowed to live.

In Jewish mythology, Amalek has been elevated to a spiritual level, taking on the shape of an eternal form of evil that forever seeks to harm Jews. So every perceived enemy of the Jews is considered Amalek - and they need to be treated like the Hebrew Bible says (as a bonus, there is a group of 7 more ancient Middle Eastern or Levantine ethnic groups that the Hebrew Bible commands must be wiped out completely).

There is no denying that terrible, bloody, exterminatory revenge is built into the Book of Books.

Holocaust, Arabs, Amalek. Nonstop, every day of your life. Would you survive this with your sanity intact?

On my last day in Tel Aviv

Which was September 10th of this year, or a little over 2 months ago, I went to a fancy toy store in Tel Aviv to get my daughter a rabbit dole that she wanted, and I promised I would bring with me to California, where she had already been for a few weeks.

It wasn’t my first time at that store, and the shopkeeper kind of recognized my face. I was consulting her about the right size and color of the rabbit, and she was happy to oblige (for lack of space, as my luggage was already overweight and tightly packed, I didn’t take the giant one, just the big one. My daughter knew the difference right away, and I felt bad about it) (but I think they didn’t have it in store anyway).

A few other people were in the store, and as I mentioned I was going away, one shopper, an amicable, fashionable, glasses-wearing woman slightly older than myself said something like ‘Oh, I envy you, I miss going abroad‘. The shopkeeper said ‘I lived in Los Angeles for 5 years, but there’s no chance I’m going back‘.

I was sure she was referring to the cost of living, crime, or whatever else people stop liking places for. ‘Why would you never go back there?’ The small impromptu collective of shoppers now drawn to the conversation wanted to know. ‘The antisemitism is terrible‘, she replied. ‘It is not safe‘.

I wanted to say something (the images of Zionist rioters terrorizing the students’ encampment in Los Angeles were still fresh in my mind), but I knew better than to start a political debate where I would soon be revealed as an Arab lover.

I paid for my daughter’s promised rabbit, said ‘thank you‘ to wishes of a safe trip, and left. I was relieved I didn’t even conceive of antisemitism as a consideration for visiting places, and, at the same time, I was saddened by that bizarre surrender to a fantastical, Amalek-filled fate.

The genocide didn’t mean to prove antisemitism is practically extinct. But it did.

I’ve been in and around some of the strongest and most vocal public resisters of Israel’s genocide, apartheid, and occupation - and sometimes its very existence. I have seen academics, some brave journalists and political leaders from the West, and many more from the Global South condemn Israel’s crime using the clearest terms.

I have been in demonstrations in Barcelona and San Francisco, where thousands waved Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs. I read hundreds of thousands of social media posts about the genocide.

Except for a handful of untoward remarks by some usually anonymous accounts, I hardly came across a handful of expressions that constitute antisemitism.

We did not see any leader in the world express antisemitism. On the contrary: a distinction and separation between Jews and Zionists has become commonplace, and almost everybody I know who speaks against the genocide makes that distinction.

We witnessed, on the other hand, immense power and influence by Jewish and Zionist organizations almost everywhere. From Amsterdam to New York, From Egypt to India. In all those places, it has become politically risky to stand with Palestine.

We did not see one antisemitic demonstration, and insofar as there were clashes between Zionist and anti-genocide protesters, there were few and far between, and often initiated by the Zionist side.

I won’t pretend there were no incidents: we did see a handful of instances where people were asked to leave stores because of their Jewishness (which I don’t like, but there’s so much that can be expected from humanity when bombarded with dead and dismembered children endlessly, done openly by one society in particular

).

Overall, after more than a year of harrowing atrocities committed by Israel, the world is shocked and undoubtedly hateful of Israel, but a blessed maturity holds remarkably true: people do separate between Jews as people and what the state of Israel is doing.

Perhaps this is why Zionists are so keen to blur the distinction. After all, why stop genocide when you can gain some political points by singling out billions of people as just hatefully crazy and Amalek?

-

This is an image of Gazan men and their IDF captors and tormentors. If they were Jews, this would be universally called a holocaust. Well, guess what? They are not Jewish, and it is still a holocaust.

