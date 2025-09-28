I’ve mentioned before in these pages that, during the past year, I’ve been privileged to become friends with, and claim as my adopted niece, the incredibly brave and dedicated Palestinian journalist, Hind Khoudary, of Gaza.

The brilliant, brave, beautiful Hind Khoudary, profiled by Dazed Middle East on September 4. Follow them on Instagram to read their other powerful pieces on her and other Palestinian women journalists.

Hind has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Along with her sister journalists in Palestine, she was honored with the RAW in WAR 2024 Anna Politkovskaya Award. Her passionate love for and dedicate to her people and the land has kept her in Gaza, in the middle of the war, when she might have chosen otherwise.

Though dealing with her own pain and health issues, Hind stays focused on her job of getting the truth of what is happening in Gaza to the world, and helping other Palestinians less fortunate than she.

This week, I received this letter from her. The PayPal agent she is using is one of us, a Substack author based in South Africa, with whom she and I have become penfriends. Please consider giving what you can.

Emergency Appeal:

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced in recent days due to escalating violence. Families are fleeing for their lives, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They urgently need food, clean water, shelter, and medical care.

This is a critical moment. The humanitarian situation is worsening by the hour.

Your immediate donation can help provide life-saving aid to children, women, and the elderly who have nowhere else to turn.

Please act now. Every minute counts. Every donation makes a difference.

Donation link 🔗 http://paypal.me/itwasweeping

Hind reporting for Al Jazeera in May 2024 on how journalists in Palestine have no protections. Between 250 and 300 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

You may have also heard of this fund set up by Drop Site News to help Palestinian journalists escape Gaza City and continue their work. Drop Site does some of the best independent reporting in English right now, and has been an incredible resource during the genocide, getting interviews and access when others couldn’t.

Hind has no plans to leave the Gaza Strip, but if she must, I am hopeful this fund will assist her. Please give what you can, and please share this post widely in your circles.

Thank you.

