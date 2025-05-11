Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
May 11

Such a beautiful and powerful aspiration and goal from which we as mothers and women of peace will never cease! Thank you Val. ❤️🇵🇸❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie Rose's avatar
Bonnie Rose
May 12

Thank you Val! We all need to be reminded what we as women should be always striving for. Hugs. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Val Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture