A Liberated Palestine Threatens Global Capitalism

If, like me, you’ve had a hard time understanding how almost no governments with the power to stop Israel’s genocide of Palestine have opted to do so (with the notable exceptions of South Africa, Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon), London School of Economics professor Jason Hickel makes a powerful case in the above video.

Hickel argues that the economic elite of the world—i.e., those whom the world’s governments actually exist to serve—are allowing the genocide in Palestine to be carried out because a liberated Palestine would mean a liberated Middle East and that would create crisis for “capitalists in the core [countries of the Global North].”

“Accumulation [of wealth] in the core depends utterly on the cheapening of labor and resources in the Global South…and has for the past 500 years.”

Hickel explains that any attempt by liberation struggles in the Global South to achieve economic independence and use their own resources for their own development, for their own human needs, is intolerable to capital in the core, and therefore must be violently suppressed.

Oil and Gas Reserves

Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir once said, “There’s no such thing as a Palestinian.” According to a New York Times article from 1973, she also said, “[Moses] took us 40 years through the desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East that has no oil.”

She was wrong on both counts.

Fossil fuel reserves in the Palestine-Israel region are massive, according to the US Geological Survey. “[The Levant Basin] is one of the most important natural gas resources in the world,” wrote Patrick Mazza in CounterPunch last winter, arguing that economic considerations may have driven Israel to ignore the year of intelligence warnings about the October 7, 2023 military action taken by Hamas.

Charlotte Bennett, author of Follow the Pipelines and Thy Will Be Done, estimates the oil and gas discovered off the coast of Gaza, Israel and Lebanon in the past two decades to be worth at least $500 billion. “[T]he end game [of the genocide] is likely connected to oil and natural gas,” she wrote in CounterPunch last winter.

It’s also connected to the war in Ukraine. Without Russian oil and gas, Europe is facing an energy crisis. Creating an “energy corridor” through the Levant could provide Europe with an alternative to Russian sources long-term.

In August 2023 Israel's energy minister, Israel Katz, said that more of the country's natural gas reserves should be earmarked for export.

Gaza

In late October 2023, as Israeli bombardment intensified in Gaza, Israel was busy granting licenses to transnational energy companies for gas and oil exploration off the Mediterranean coast. Katz said it showed the industry’s “confidence” in the country.

“Everyone in the region and the world wants to be connected with Israel because of natural gas,” Katz said.

The problem is, the gas of the Gaza Marine fields doesn’t belong to Israel. It belongs to Palestine.

In 2000, British Gas and its partners discovered a gas field 36 kilometres west of Gaza City. Later in the same year, the company drilled two wells there, Gaza Marine 1 and Gaza Marine 2, and estimated potential gas reserves at around 1.4 trillion cubic feet.

Palestinian officials said these quantities would provide enough energy for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for 15 years, though it is possible some of its would be geared for export, The New Arab reported in 2023.

In June 2023, “Hamas said it would allow in principle the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority to develop the natural gas field off the [Gaza] upon the successful conclusion of US-brokered negotiations involving Israel, Egypt and partner companies that would oversee the gas exploration and extraction.” Those negotiations have been suspended for obvious reasons.

The UN Commission on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) claims that “Palestinians have already lost roughly $2.570 billion through prevention of the exercise of their right to benefit from the exploitation of their natural resources, guaranteed under international law.

The West Bank

You’ve doubtless noticed that Israeli genocidal repression in the West Bank has skyrocketed. A geologic map of the West Bank can help illustrate why.

The Meged oil and gas field, situated largely under the West Bank, may dwarf the reserves in the Levantine Basin. Givot Olam Oil Exploration decided that the field was commercially viable only after the creation of the separation wall begun in 2002 to the west of the field, near the village of Rantis, located within the borders of the Ramallah and El-Bireh governorate.

According to Jamil Al-Mutawer of the Palestinian Authority, 80% of the Meged oil field is on land owned by Palestinians.

The Meged field is currently valued at $99 billion by UNCTAD at a $65/barrel rate. Removing production costs, the estimated loss to Palestinians was put at $68 billion.

Lebanon

On October 1, Israel invaded Southern Lebanon and ramped up its bombing of the entire country, including civilian infrastructure, sacred sites and sites of inestimable worth to human culture. Israel claims their objective is to destroy Hezbollah, a Muslim political party in the Lebanese Government and military organization which came into being following the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

But, since at least 2022, Israel and Lebanon have been in a dispute regarding their maritime boundary. The issue—all together now—is petroleum.

“According to the United States Geological Survey estimates, Lebanon could hold 850 billion cubic meters of offshore natural gas reserves and 660 million barrels of oil.” The field “Karish” is in disputed waters in the Levant Basin, though Israel denies this, according to Reuters.

U.S. Involvement

Arab petroleum made the U.S. an empire, and Arab petroleum keeps it going.

Since 1945, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have had an iron-clad agreement: Saudi Arabia provides a reliable supply of oil to the U.S., and the U.S. provides Saudi Arabia with security. This pact made possible the growth of the U.S. international hegemony post-war.

Charlotte Dennett describes how her father [Daniel Dennett] wrote in a declassified document that his mission for the OSS [the parent organization to the CIA] was “to protect the oil at all costs.”

“Protection of that investment,” newspaperman Clifton Daniel wrote in March 1947, “and the military and economic security that it represents, inevitably will become one of the prime objectives of American foreign policy in this area.”

The Ben Gurion Canal

Since the Suez war of 1956, global capital has longed for an alternative to the Suez Canal to facilitate East-West shipping independent of Arab control. Israel’s idea was to create the Ben Gurion Canal (see below). “In the past several years, interest has revived in the Ben Gurion Canal…[T]he Mediterranean end of the canal would run close to the northern boundary of Gaza,” wrote Patrick Mazza last year in CounterPunch.

One of the proposed routes of the Ben Gurion Canal. Source: Modern Diplomacy

“[A] situation where shipping was subject to rocket attacks would make that untenable. To obtain the investment capital necessary to build the canal, a secure situation would have to be established. The only options for that would be a peace settlement with the Palestinians, or their removal. An Israeli government dead set against the first option would have to exercise the second. [emphasis mine]

In April, Israel announced it would begin construction of a canal capable of accommodating the world’s biggest ships, though construction hasn’t started. Intending to build a two-way canal deeper than Suez, Israel would expect to earn around $6 billion annually in fees. They would also usurp an enormously important source of income for Egypt, doubtless leading to further conflict in the region.

The Eurasia Review reports, “Although it was not the original idea, according to the wishes of some Israeli politicians, the last port of the canal could be in Gaza. If Gaza were to be razed to the ground and the Palestinians displaced, a scenario that is happening this fall, it would help planners cut costs and shorten the route of the canal by diverting it into the Gaza Strip [emphasis mine].”

In a murder case, one looks for motive and opportunity. Both the canal and the offshore gas reserves provide Israel with motives to ethnically cleanse Gaza, or a large part of it, of its Palestinian population. It has been well-documented that Israel had up to a year of credible warnings about the Hamas operation of October 7, 2023, but by not acting on those warnings and protecting their own people, Israel was provided them with the opportunity to accelerate the genocide.

Because both Israeli and Palestinian lives are expendable in the name of profit.

Surplus Capital, or “The Siege of Gaza Seems to Fit Quite Nicely with [Our] Portfolio.”

But it’s not just oil and gas driving global capital’s murderous rampage in Palestine and Lebanon. William I. Robinson and Hoai An-Nguyen, writing in New Politics, argued last January that Israel’s “ghastly” behavior in Gaza results from “global capitalism [facing] a structural crisis of overaccumulation and chronic stagnation.”

Their analysis is far superior to what I can offer you, so I’m merely going to quote the relevant bits here.

“The transnational capitalist class has accumulated obscene amounts of wealth, well beyond what it can reinvest. The extreme concentration of the planet’s wealth in the hands of the few and the accelerated impoverishment and dispossession of the majority has made it increasing difficult for [them] to find new outlets to unload enormous amounts of accumulated surplus.

“As outlets to unload surplus accumulated capital dry up new outlets must be violently created. [emphasis mine]”

“[Israel]’s largest corporations have become dependent on war and conflict in Palestine, in the Middle East and worldwide, and push for such conflict through their influence in the Israeli political system and state.

“Each new conflict around the world opens up fresh profit-making possibilities to counteract stagnation. Endless rounds of destruction followed by reconstruction fuel profit-making not just for the arms industry, but for engineering, construction, and related supply firms, high-tech, energy, and numerous other sectors, all integrated with the transnational financial and investment management conglomerates at the center of the global economy.

“These are the gales of creative destruction, to be followed by booms of reconstruction. Shares of military and security firms in the United States, Europe and elsewhere surged in the wake of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine in expectation of an exponential rise in global military spending. The Gaza war provides fresh stimulus for militarized accumulation with billions flowing to Israel from the U.S. and other Western governments and international arms dealers. Orders at many of the world’s biggest arms companies are near record highs.

Just this morning, my mother-in-law forwarded me a message from an email investing list praising new weapons causing devastation in Palestine and Lebanon as “masterpieces,” suggesting the time is now to invest in such horrors.

“The siege of Gaza, as one Morgan Stanley executive put it, “seems to fit quite nicely with [our] portfolio.”

Maybe it was never about Hamas or Hezbollah. Maybe the genocide is simply about what’s it’s always been about: money.

Global capitalism doesn’t care who it has to kill to get what it wants.

Our resistance must develop and act accordingly.

