“Reality might not be such a bad idea for you,” a therapist once told a dear friend of mine.

That phrase has stuck with me, and challenged me, for many years.

Moonrise on the land we steward. The moon is not made of green cheese.

There is a civil war under way in the United States, but it’s not between right and left, nor rich and poor.

It’s a war between those who live in Reality and those who live…Somewhere Else.

As long as there have been States there have been lying liars and the bastards who fund them, as well as the gullible or ignorant who choose—for whatever reason—to believe them.

And equally long, there have been those who see clearly and resist the lies with every fiber of their being.

What’s happening in the United States right now isn’t new, it’s just accelerated and clumsy and obvious—myth-making on speed, if you will.

Our government, many religious institutions, and the corporate-owned media operate from the assumption that, if you repeat a lie enough times it becomes true, at least in the minds of your listeners, and that’s all that matters.

On the other side of the aisle we have the millions who recognize that lies aren’t consistent with a reality-based worldview and that reality always wins.

As an adult child of alcoholics, I have a lot of experience with people who forsake reality as a way of life. The old joke, “How do you know when an alcoholic is lying? Their lips are moving,” has served me in good stead.

Cult members remind me of alcoholics. They’ve chosen to believe a carefully constructed web of lies because it’s the only way their addiction can make sense for them. Reality, for them, is cold water on a cat. It’s an intervention. It’s something they will only consider when they’ve hit rock bottom, when the option is face reality or die.

A sizable percentage of our country right now are members of a cult. Not just the Trump cult, but the Christian Nationalist cult and the Zionist cult (there is considerable overlap among these three).

It is frightening. It should be. People who don’t live in reality, who consider facts optional and opinions equally valid are dangerous, unpredictable, unreasonable—by definition.

Byron Katie once wrote, “When you argue with reality you lose…100% of the time.”

But I believe that when you argue with those who live Somewhere Else you also lose 100% of the time.

A lot of well-meaning people keep trying to reason with members of this cult. I don’t know if they’re noble, foolish, or just latent evangelists.

What I do know is you can’t reason with someone who doesn’t base their understanding of the world on reason. You can’t convince someone with facts who believes opinions are facts. You can’t persuade someone to embrace reality when they long ago decided they’d really rather not, thanks.

A successful debate, or even just a meaningful exchange of ideas, assumes everyone is playing in the same world, in the same space and time, in the same dimension, in the same language, with the same assumptions and rules.

Reality-based people and cult-members/alcoholics/pathological liars don't even inhabit the same world, let alone argue in the same arena.

You cannot reason someone out of a cult anymore than you can reason someone out of alcoholism. That’s not how those behavioral disorders work.

“Do not give dogs what is holy; and do not throw your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under foot and turn to attack you.” —Matthew 7:6.

Liars can wreak untold havoc, sometimes for years. But they cannot defeat reality in the long run.

“Fear not. What is not real, never was and never will be. What is real, always was and cannot be destroyed.” — The Bhagavad Gita

