Because Poetry is Also Resistance
There are many ways to describe what is happening in Palestine. Today, the poetry of Gazans is all I have.
All of the following were posted to Instagram since October 7, 2023. Where known, the original composition/publication date is noted.
With the exception of “Could You Carry Them?” all were written in English by native Arabic speakers under siege.
Everyday Meals During Wars by Mosab Abu-Toha, 2014 In previous wars our neighbors would share meals with us in our basement. My brother would start a fire in the old brazier, and I would prepare tea and put a kettle on the burning coals. There were truces every couple of days. My father could go out and check on the hens and ducks in their coops. My mother would climb the ladder to the roof to put water in the bowls for the sparrows and pigeons. Men would be taken to jails or concentration camps. They could see those who were fighting and killing them and their families. Nowadays, we don't see those who take everything beautiful away from us. We don't even see our shadows during the day. The F-16s swallow the light from the sun, casting the shadows of their fat bellies on us, dead or alive. Bombs punch the houses, knock them down, smash the fridges and the dishes. A house turns into a stew of concrete and blood. We no longer share meals with the neighbors. November 1, 2023, Khan Younis by Heba Al-Agha 1:54p.m. Death lies next to us every night, but stays alert, waiting for the signal. We wake up to a miracle: we've thwarted death as well as sleep. Time overtakes us--from every side and from above. Daytime takes it all in, agitated and distressed. We no longer fear death. We have come to fear life. Stray Deaths by Mohammed Moussa In Gaza if you find a stray death belonging to no one then it's yours. Request Letter by Mosab Abu Toha,"Autumn 2023, a few months or even weeks before October 7" He penned a quick letter on paper, (a letter as plain in regard to form as possible, with no white spaces) and threw it in the graveyard at night: Angel of death, When you collect the souls of those killed in an airstrike, do you mind leaving a sign for us, so we know who is who? Because last time a mother couldn't recognize her daughter's face, which ear or arm or finger on the bloody streets was hers. And a father wouldn't recognize which was his child if it wasn't for the size of shoes (European 28 still on the sole) that he bought her for the new school year. On the back of the paper, he penned the same letter in Arabic, because who could know what language the Angel of death was fluent at, the most spoken language in the world, or the language of God.
Could You Carry Them? by Jenna Matari If you were alone in the rubble-filled streets and your brother’s body laid lifeless on the ground could you carry him?
If you were sleeping and your tent was set ablaze and your mother’s body was discovered once the flames had gone away could you carry her?
Could you carry your father after his body was sprayed with bullets or your child who became so frail from starvation so small they should be weightless but the weight of their loss is heavier than a thousand tons could you carry them?
Any of them? All of them? All of them deserve the dignity of a grave that should be their final resting place?
But there is no such thing as rest in Palestine. Not even for the dead.
If everyone you love has died before you and you were the only one left could you carry them?
To Write Poetry About a Genocide
by Mohammed Moussa
To write poetry about a genocide,
one must engage in a dialogue with
his cold body twice daily, read the
tongue of flaming cities at noon
when death is loud, peel off the
layers of amputated meanings before
sunset when the distant angels are
yet to arrive, and pick out the unseen
sorrow in the quietude of mothers
dwelling in graveyards on Thursday
evenings. One must step on his
poem twice a day and soak his
poems in the blood that stains the
hospital tiles and tread over his
grave daily to write poetry about a
genocide.
We Deserve A Better Death
by Mosab Abu-Toha
We deserve a better death.
Our bodies are disfigured and twisted,
embroidered with bullets and shrapnel.
Our names are pronounced incorrectly
on the radio and TV.
Our faces, plastered onto the walls of our buildings,
fade and grow pale.
The inscriptions on our gravestones disappear,
covered in the feces of birds and reptiles.
No one waters the trees that give shade
to our graves.
The blazing sun has overwhelmed
our rotting bodies.
Please Forget About Us
Mohammed Moussa, August 2024
Please forget about us,
Forget our names, our freedom to exist,
The bloodstains on your screens
The screams under your pillows
The echo of our hunger
Our bodies buried in rubble,
The blood that pools in our streets, its scent
lingering,
Forget whether we resemble each other or not.
Whether our children are of similar age or not.
Whether we sleep or you cannot.
Whether we dream or you do not.
Simply forget us.
Whether it is better to perish in the summer of
early sorrows or the winter of delayed defeats,
whether we are interred in a communal grave
or abandoned for stray dogs to consume, simply
forget us, for we too have lost memory of your existence.
Thank you all so much for reading and your kind words. I wanted to bring your attention to the link for Heba Al-Agha which is connected to her by line under the poem "November 1, 2023, Khan Younis." Heba is now living in Cairo, but as you know, the Egyptian government provides no services whatsoever to Palestinians, no status, and won't let them legally work. The link is to a GoFundMe started for Heba by a friend of hers. If you can toss a few coins her way, I assure you they'll go far. I'm also going to find the link to her journal of her experience during the genocide, and Mosab's book of poetry, which has won many awards.
Val - the weight, the beauty, the brilliance of each of these poems is staggering and renders me forlorn and teary-eyed. The insanity of it all is overwhelming. Thank you, thank them, for these profound and devastating offerings.