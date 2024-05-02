Ellen O’Grady’s illustration of a conversation between Palestinian activist Ghada Karmi and Israeli historian Avi Shlaim. Ghada Karmi: We have to find a way of sharing the land. Let us live together. We have to have a state which is democratic, unlike the current state of Israel. All its citizens, equal rights. Avi Shlaim: We have reached the same conclusion - one democratic state is the solution. From the documentary The Hidden History of Israel .

In this hour of grief, rage, and horror, a way to true, just and lasting peace in the Middle East may be difficult to imagine.

But the truth is, the blueprint is fairly easy to conceive. Execution will be the struggle.

Another Middle East is possible, one that celebrates diversity and respects the right to self-determination of all peoples. One of open borders, universal prosperity, unparalleled education and development, hope.

In short, a true light unto the nations.

What’s needed, however, is evolution. Specifically, the evolution of Israel into an ethnically and religiously diverse state in which all peoples’ civil and human rights are respected. And, spoiler alert: it probably won’t be called Israel anymore.

In light of the absurdity of some of what passes for political discourse these days, I offer the following to clarify my terminology and arguments.

Zionism is a 130-year-old political ideology that pre-dated, conceived of, and ultimately birthed the State of Israel.

Judaism is a 5000-year-old religion and, to some, an ethnic or national identity.

There are many, many Jews who are not Zionists, as rallies, demonstrations, and noted Jewish intellectuals speaking out against the current assault on Gaza have amply demonstrated.

There are many, many Zionists who are not Jews (see, for example, evangelical Christians, JD Vance, Germany).

Judaism and Zionism are not the same.

Anti-Semitism is a real and extant evil, an irrational hatred that has caused untold suffering to Jews throughout history—particularly in Europe and its former colonies, such as the United States, Canada, and Australia. It must be resisted without quarter.

Anti-Zionism, on the other hand, is a political position that opposes the political hegemony of one people, and the maintenance of a religious ethno-state in the land of Palestine, at the exclusion of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and survival.

Equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is a political ploy meant to scare well-meaning Jews and non-Jews into ceasing critical thinking or speaking the unavoidable result of such thinking aloud.

It is historically and politically indefensible, and completely absurd.

When I speak of Zionism and Israel in this essay, I am speaking of a political ideology and the state that rules itself by that ideology. This is important. Ideologies are not people. States are not people. People are people, which I trust comes as no surprise.

The state of Israel is a political fiction that could disappear off the face of the Earth tomorrow without a single person being harmed. The Jewish people are living, breathing human beings and I’ve no interest in seeing any of them wiped off the face of the Earth at any time for any reason whatsoever.

The debate as to whether Jews constitute a nation or not I do not consider in the essay because it is irrelevant to the point I’m making. In this essay, I operate from the assumption that Jews constitute a people.

Self-determination for a nation/people can take many forms. It does not require the existence of a state, or territory, and it absolutely does not require a state guided by one specific ideology, particularly one which has demonstrated time and again to be deeply problematic, to put it kindly.

Jews were living in Palestine long before Zionism, and even after the creation of the state of Israel in 1948, many continued to define themselves as “Palestinian Jews.” I met one of these non-Zionist Palestinian Jews in 1986. His name was Dov Yirmiyahu.

In Palestine, as in the rest of the Arab world, Jews were Arabs and lived in peace with their neighbors of other religions.

Miko Peled, an Israeli-American peace activist, writer, former IDF soldier and son of Israeli general, Matti Peled, describes part of the Jewish-Palestinian perspective in an article about the role Orthodox Jews have played in defense of Palestine.

“Historically, Neturei Karta [The Guardians of the City, a sect established in the 1930s in Palestine] have been allies to Palestinians and always had strong ties with the Palestinian leadership both in Palestine and in the diaspora. The rabbis of Neturei Karta have made it clear that, in their eyes, only Palestinians have a right to sovereignty in the Holy Land. “One such rabbi was the late Amram Blau. He was a fierce anti-Zionist and was just as fiercely hated by Zionists. He was asked once in an interview what he would do in Palestine had he been in charge. “First of all,” he replied, “I would ask the Arabs to return.” The interviewer, a young Haredi man, asked, “But if they return, won’t they kill all the Jews?” Rabbi Amram expressed disdain for this absurd comment. “Until the Zionists came with their intentions to conquer and occupy, we – Jews and Arabs – lived together without any fear,” the rabbi replied.”

In an article for Israeli magazine +972, about Menachem Klein’s book, Lives in Common: Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Hebron, Noah Rotem writes

“…[T]he book…paints a picture of a shared life between Palestinians and Jews at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th centuries, bringing us face to face with daily life, commerce, education, celebrations, and sadness. It shows that us this kind existence, despite everything we were taught by the Israeli education system, is possible…. “Musa Kazim Pasha al-Husayni, who briefly served as Jerusalem’s mayor and became a famous Palestinian leader, said that, ‘the Arabs or their leaders do not hate the Jews as Jews. On the contrary, they want Jews present in the framework of an Arab federation… but the Arabs do not agree in any way that a minority of residents say that… they are the lords of the land.’”

The issue has never been Jews living in Palestine, but rather the Zionist ideology that Jews should hold both the physical majority and political control of a land inhabited primarily by non-Jews.

The issue, simply, is Zionism.

Today the Palestinian (Christian and Muslim) population of the West Bank including Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and inside the 1948 borders of Israel was estimated before the beginning of the current Israeli assault on Gaza at 6.6 million. As of December 2023, the Jewish population of 1948 Israel, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank was estimated at 7.2 million. In a single democratic state, before long there would be parity between the two populations.

For many years, peace activists promoted the idea of a “two-state solution.” In such a scenario, Palestinian Muslims and Christians would renounce all claim to the land Zionists took from them in 1948 and build a state comprised of the West Bank and Gaza, with a corridor between the two. The issue of Jerusalem, which Palestinians and Israelis both claim as their capital was fiercely contentious.

The PLO under YasserArafat, and its political successor, the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank, agreed in principle to a two-state solution. Israel did not.

The fundamental problem with a two-state solution today can be best shown with maps.

The West Bank and Jerusalem in 1967. The land was inhabited entirely by Palestinians.

The West Bank as described in the “interim agreement" (not final resolution) of the Oslo Accords, 1994. Everything in orange is reserved for Israel. The bits in pale yellow combine areas of Palestinian-control and joint Palestinian-Israel control. The “separation barrier” can be seen, especially on the west side, outlining the amount of additional Palestinian land given to Israel.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank 2022

According to Israeli peace organization, Peace Now, Israeli established 26 new illegal settlements in the West Bank in 2023.

Palestinians have no contiguous land mass, are mostly denied access to Jerusalem, which has long been the commercial, religious, and educational center of Palestine, have no ports of their own, and had an airport in Gaza but Israel bombed it into oblivion long ago. They cannot control their borders, nor do they have the right to defend themselves from settlers in the West Bank, who can and do carry semi-automatic rifles.

Bearing these facts in mind,

An immediate arms embargo against the State of Israel must go into effect.

Effective immediately, the IDF, Israeli settlers, and Palestinian militants must cease all attacks in Gaza and elsewhere, and commit to a permanent ceasefire.

(As a pacifist it would be my strong preference this could be enforced non-violently, however, I do not oppose the use of force by international agencies such as the UN, or by governments acting in good faith, to restrain the Israeli army, government and settlers from continuing to prosecute a genocide against the Palestinian people. If this position strips me of my ‘pacifist’ credentials, so be it).

We cannot stop there.

A ceasefire does nothing to heal and repair the damage Israel has done to Palestine in the past nearly 6 months, not to mention the previous 75 years. The profound grief, trauma, and destruction are incomprehensible, even to those who have lived through it.

It does nothing to prevent Israel from continuing the imprisonment, assault, and murder of Palestinian civilians and destruction of their infrastructure, which has been going on—without much of the world noticing or caring—for 75 years.

It does nothing to halt Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine and genocide of Palestinians, abetted primarily by the U.S. and Germany.

No. If the sacrifices of the people of Gaza for the past 6 months, the people of Israel on October 7th, and both Palestinians and Israelis during the past 100 years, not to mention the peoples of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Egypt are to have any meaning, if their deaths are not to have been in vain, they must be the window through which the world finally sees and understands that business cannot continue as usual in the Middle East.

The following steps need to be taken immediately following a ceasefire, and it is the world’s responsibility to ensure they do. (The United States is as culpable, criminally, for what is happening to the Palestinians as Israel is, and has proven unceasingly that it has no interest in seeing an end to the suffering of both peoples. It, too, has had 75 years to prove its will and capacity to create a just and lasting peace in the region and it has shown repeatedly that it will do nothing to advance this human imperative).

All Palestinian prisoners and all Israeli hostages must be released and safely returned to their respective families/communities. The IDF, all Israeli settlers/civilians and all Palestinian militants/civilians must be disarmed. All Israeli citizens and Palestinian residents must be disarmed by a neutral (read: not the U.S., Australia, Canada, or Britain) international body. A single democratic state that privileges no one, neither on the basis of ethnicity, religion, race, sex, class, nor sexual orientation must be declared in the entirety of Palestine, including the land occupied and annexed by the State of Israel (with the exception of the Golan Heights which belongs to Syria, and should be returned posthaste. A new government representing proportionally the people of that land must be established.

I’m not advocating the harm or forceful dispossession of anyone. I’m talking about a political entity, not a people. An ideology that has failed, not a vision of hope and homeland that might still succeed. Call the new state Palesrael. Or Israelistine. Or, here’s a thought: call it the name it was called for 2000 years before the state of Israel declared itself in a land predominantly inhabited by indigenous Arabs, including Arab Jews:

Palestine.

Is such a thing even possible, given all that has transpired between the two peoples in the past 100 years?

Palestinian journalist Mariam Barghouti, based in Ramallah, who has been reporting regularly on the genocide and continued IDF and settler assaults in the West Bank, said two weeks ago on Instagram,

“[I]f you were not directly involved in crimes against humanity and the slaughter of Palestinians, I invite you to consider a chance where you can still choose to co-resist with us against this deranged psychopathic regime as Palestinian Jews.”

As Miko Peled has argued, if Israeli Jews wish to continue to live in that land, they must become Palestinians.

If other Jews wish to immigrate to Palestine, they must accept the demographic reality that they will most likely be a minority in the long term. Demography is simply not on their side.

That said, the law—in both word and enforcement—must protect them unequivocally, not only from violent reprisals for Israel’s behavior but from any violations of their civil and religious rights.

All Palestinian right of return, regardless of refugee status, must be respected. All Israelis’ right of return must be respected. Any further immigration to the new state must be halted for a period of at least 10 years. A commission of citizens of the new state together with international legal experts and humanitarian organizations must be established to hear, oversee mediation regarding, and rule on all cases regarding land theft, dispossession, and property destruction since 1948. An international battalion of psychiatric, psychological, and other medical professionals must make themselves available to support the new state to help every citizen deal with the insane amount of trauma, mental illness, and physical maiming this conflict has caused, the costs for same to be borne by the United States, any state which has supported the State of Israel economically, militarily or politically, and the United Nations. Economic development and the rebuilding of all homes and institutions destroyed in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel must be the imperative and responsibility of all nations of good will. Jerusalem must be open—both East and West—to all peoples, regardless of nationality or religion, permanently. The citizens of the new state will administer it as an international city of peace.

Only then may the new state establish a multi-ethnic, multi-religious army for self-defense, if, indeed, the people wish to do so.

This may sound radical, even insane. But the State of Germany ceased to exist at the conclusion of World War II. The policies and genocidal behavior of the Third Reich, the political entity which governed the land of Germany for 12 years, morally and legally forfeited the right of the German people to self-determination expressed in that form.

In its place, two new states came into existence. West Germany, or the Federal Republic of Germany, was officially established in May 1949. East Germany, or the German Democratic Republic, was established in October 1949. In 1990, the two Germanies were united into a single democratic state.

The State of Israel has had 75 years to prove itself capable of treating the indigenous people of Palestine with dignity, equality, and respect. It has failed, magnificently, on every count. Through its repeated criminal behavior, it has forfeited its right to existe as a legal entity, and international recognition of same. It has bankrupted whatever moral capital the Holocaust, and the suffering of Jews for more than 2000 years, gave it.

When trying to find our way out of a political quagmire, we’d do well to heed the advice of flight attendants: your nearest exit may be behind you.

The way forward is to look back at and remember a Palestine which was multi-religious and multi-ethnic, and to improve on Palestine under the British mandate and Ottoman Empire by ensuring the state is democratic and decolonized, governed equally by and for all the people living in the land of Palestine, regardless of religion or national identity.

This is the only way to lasting peace in the region. The experiment of an ethno-religious state exerting hegemony over, and committing genocide against, the indigenous Muslims, Christians and Jews of Palestine, has failed.

For the sake of peace on Earth, it needs to end.

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