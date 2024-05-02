Another World Is Possible

Another World Is Possible

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Mark Schneider's avatar
Mark Schneider
May 2, 2024

An outstanding people's blueprint of a way forward!

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Sulima Malzin's avatar
Sulima Malzin
May 2, 2024

Kudos upon Kudos!! This is a magnificent essay that I'd like to link my May readers to. "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one". Thank you, Val.

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