I received the following message from Hind, addressed to you all, today at 3:30pm my time:

Assalamualaykum,

Thank you for following and for supporting my work. For years, I have risked my life to report the truth from one of the world’s most dangerous places. Today, I am writing to you not as a reporter, but as a woman fighting for her survival.



In recent days, I have received credible warnings that my current location has been marked by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) for a possible targeted strike due to my work documenting war crimes and the humanitarian crisis unfolding here. My tent, which I now call home after my apartment was destroyed, is no longer safe.



I am urgently seeking financial assistance to relocate to a safer area within Gaza—relocation that involves securing new shelter, basic necessities, and safe transport for myself and my equipment. The cost is beyond what I can afford, and time is running out.



If you are able to contribute or share this message, you could help save my life. Every moment I remain in this location increases the risk. I want to continue my work—but I must first survive.



Thank you for standing with truth, and with those of us who are trying to tell it under fire.



With hope,

Hind Khoudary.

To donate to help Hind in her relocation efforts, please give via her current PayPal agent, contact information below. He will then purchase crypto, which can in turn be changed into cash for Hind in Gaza. Please give what you can. There is very little time. Thank you.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/chymadan26?country.x=NG&locale.x=en_US